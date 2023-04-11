Jazz music is one of the most unique and expressive genres of music, and its popularity continues to grow around the world. One of the most important elements of jazz is the vocalization, which is why jazz singers are held in such high esteem by music lovers everywhere. Throughout the history of jazz, there have been many singers who have made a significant impact on the genre, each with their own unique style and contributions.

In this article, we will take a closer look at 20 of the most famous jazz singers of all time. From the classic crooners of the 1930s and 1940s to the modern vocalists of today, we will explore the careers, styles, and legacies of some of the most iconic jazz singers in history. We will delve into the music of legendary performers like Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, and Sarah Vaughan, who helped to shape the sound of jazz and set the stage for future generations of singers.

We will also examine the work of contemporary artists like Gregory Porter, Esperanza Spalding, and Diana Krall, who have brought a fresh perspective to the genre and introduced new audiences to the joys of jazz music. Whether you are a lifelong jazz fan or new to the genre, this article will give you a deeper appreciation for the rich history and incredible talent of some of the most famous jazz singers in the world.

1. Ella Fitzgerald

Ella Fitzgerald was an American jazz singer known for her incredible vocal range and scat singing ability. Born in Virginia in 1917, Fitzgerald began singing in amateur contests as a teenager and was discovered by bandleader Chick Webb in 1934. She went on to record over 200 albums and win 13 Grammy awards during her career, earning the nickname “The First Lady of Song.” Fitzgerald’s smooth, melodic voice and masterful improvisation skills made her a favorite of both jazz enthusiasts and casual listeners alike. Her hits include “A-Tisket, A-Tasket,” “Summertime,” and “Mack the Knife.”

2. Billie Holiday

Billie Holiday was an American jazz singer and songwriter known for her emotional and expressive style. Born in Philadelphia in 1915, Holiday began singing in clubs in her early teens and was discovered by producer John Hammond in 1933. She recorded many hit songs, including “Strange Fruit,” “God Bless the Child,” and “Lover Man,” and became a major influence on the jazz world. Despite struggling with addiction and personal troubles throughout her life, Holiday’s powerful voice and ability to convey deep emotion through her singing have made her an enduring icon of the genre. She passed away in 1959 at the age of 44.

3. Sarah Vaughan

Sarah Vaughan was an American jazz singer and pianist known for her incredible vocal range and technical precision. Born in Newark, New Jersey in 1924, Vaughan began singing in church and went on to perform in local clubs before being discovered by bandleader Earl Hines. She went on to record over 50 albums and win four Grammy awards during her career, earning the nickname “The Divine One.” Vaughan’s style blended elements of jazz, pop, and R&B, and her ability to effortlessly shift between octaves and improvise with ease made her a standout in the genre. Her hits include “Misty,” “Lullaby of Birdland,” and “Broken-Hearted Melody.”

4. Gregory Porter

Gregory Porter is an American jazz singer and songwriter known for his soulful and introspective style. Born in Sacramento, California in 1971, Porter began his music career as a singer in his church choir before pursuing jazz professionally. He has released several albums, including “Water” and “Liquid Spirit,” which won the Grammy award for Best Jazz Vocal Album in 2014. Porter’s rich, baritone voice and poetic lyrics have earned him critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base. His hits include “Be Good,” “Hey Laura,” and “Revival.”

5. Esperanza Spalding

Esperanza Spalding is an American jazz bassist, singer, and composer known for her innovative and genre-bending style. Born in Portland, Oregon in 1984, Spalding began playing music at a young age and went on to study at the Berklee College of Music in Boston. She has released several albums, including “Chamber Music Society” and “Emily’s D+Evolution,” which won the Grammy award for Best Jazz Vocal Album in 2013. Spalding’s music blends elements of jazz, classical, and pop, and her virtuosic bass playing and unique vocal style have earned her a reputation as one of the most innovative and exciting artists in jazz today.

6. Diana Krall

Diana Krall is a Canadian jazz pianist and singer known for her sultry and sophisticated style. Born in British Columbia in 1964, Krall began playing piano at a young age and went on to study at the Berklee College of Music in Boston. She has released several albums, including “When I Look in Your Eyes” and “The Girl in the Other Room,” which have earned her critical acclaim and commercial success. Krall’s smoky voice and intimate, piano-led arrangements have made her a favorite of jazz enthusiasts and casual listeners alike. Her hits include “Peel Me a Grape,” “The Look of Love,” and “Let’s Fall in Love.”

7. Louis Armstrong

Louis Armstrong, also known as “Satchmo,” was an American jazz trumpeter, singer, and bandleader. Born in New Orleans in 1901, Armstrong began playing music in his youth and went on to become one of the most influential and celebrated musicians of the 20th century. His hits include “What a Wonderful World,” “Hello, Dolly!,” and “West End Blues.” Armstrong’s virtuosic trumpet playing and gravelly voice made him a standout in the genre, and his charismatic personality and pioneering role in the development of jazz have earned him a place in the pantheon of American music icons.

8. Nat King Cole

Nat King Cole was an American jazz pianist and singer known for his smooth, velvety voice and his iconic interpretations of standards and pop songs. Born in Alabama in 1919, Cole began his music career as a pianist before transitioning to singing in the late 1930s. He went on to record many hits, including “Unforgettable,” “Mona Lisa,” and “The Christmas Song,” and became one of the most popular and successful entertainers of the mid-20th century. Cole’s influence on jazz and popular music is undeniable, and his legacy continues to inspire generations of musicians and fans today.

9. Duke Ellington

Duke Ellington was an American jazz pianist, composer, and bandleader known for his innovative and sophisticated arrangements and his pioneering role in the development of big band jazz. Born in Washington, D.C. in 1899, Ellington began his music career as a piano player in local clubs before forming his own band in the 1920s. He went on to record many hits, including “Take the ‘A’ Train,” “Mood Indigo,” and “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing).” Ellington’s innovative use of orchestration, harmony, and improvisation made him a legend in the genre, and his influence on jazz and popular music continues to be felt today.

10. Frank Sinatra

Frank Sinatra, also known as “Ol’ Blue Eyes,” was an iconic American jazz singer and actor. He rose to fame in the 1940s and 50s with hits like “My Way,” “New York, New York,” and “Fly Me to the Moon.” Sinatra’s smooth vocals and charismatic stage presence earned him the title of “Chairman of the Board” and made him one of the best-selling music artists of all time. He was also a prominent figure in the Rat Pack, a group of entertainers that included Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.

11. Peggy Lee

Peggy Lee was a versatile American jazz singer and songwriter known for her sultry voice and captivating performances. Her career spanned six decades, and she was recognized for hits like “Fever,” “Is That All There Is?,” and “Why Don’t You Do Right?” Lee was also a prolific songwriter, penning songs like “He’s a Tramp” for Disney’s Lady and the Tramp. Her unique vocal style, which blended jazz, blues, and pop influences, made her one of the most influential singers of her time.

12. Mel Tormé

Mel Tormé, also known as the “Velvet Fog,” was an American jazz singer and songwriter. He was known for his smooth, mellow voice and his ability to scat sing with precision and agility. Tormé’s career spanned over six decades, and he was recognized for hits like “The Christmas Song,” “Lulu’s Back in Town,” and “Blue Moon.” He was also a prolific songwriter, penning hits for artists like Judy Garland and Frank Sinatra. Tormé’s unique vocal style and musical versatility made him one of the most influential jazz singers of the 20th century.

13. Tony Bennett

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJ82mHBtrc8

Tony Bennett is an American jazz singer known for his powerful voice and enduring career. He rose to fame in the 1950s with hits like “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “The Good Life,” and “Rags to Riches.” Bennett’s smooth, baritone voice and ability to interpret jazz standards with emotion and nuance have made him one of the most respected and enduring artists in the genre. Over his career, he has won multiple Grammy Awards and collaborated with artists like Lady Gaga and Amy Winehouse. Bennett’s influence on the world of jazz and popular music is immeasurable.

14. Dinah Washington

Dinah Washington, also known as the “Queen of the Blues,” was an American jazz and blues singer. She was known for her powerful voice and emotive performances, which made her a favorite among audiences in the 1940s and 50s. Washington’s hits included “What a Diff’rence a Day Made,” “Unforgettable,” and “This Bitter Earth.” She was also a prolific songwriter, penning hits like “Baby, You’ve Got What It Takes.” Her influence on the world of jazz and blues is immeasurable, and her legacy continues to inspire generations of musicians today.

15. Nina Simone

Nina Simone was an American singer, songwriter, and civil rights activist known for her unique blend of jazz, blues, and soul music. Her powerful voice and emotive performances earned her the title of the “High Priestess of Soul.” Simone’s hits included “Feeling Good,” “I Put a Spell on You,” and “To Be Young, Gifted and Black.” She was also an outspoken advocate for civil rights, and her music often reflected her activism. Simone’s influence on the world of music and social justice is immeasurable, and her legacy continues to inspire generations of artists today.

16. Anita O’Day

Anita O’Day was an American jazz singer known for her improvisational style, scat singing, and rhythmic phrasing. She rose to fame in the 1940s and 50s with hits like “Let Me Off Uptown,” “Sweet Georgia Brown,” and “Honeysuckle Rose.” O’Day’s unique vocal style and ability to swing with the beat made her a favorite among jazz enthusiasts and musicians alike. She also struggled with drug addiction throughout her life, but managed to maintain a successful career despite these challenges. O’Day’s influence on the world of jazz is immeasurable, and her legacy continues to inspire generations of musicians today.

17. Carmen McRae

Carmen McRae was an American jazz singer, pianist, and composer known for her sultry voice and unique interpretive skills. She rose to fame in the 1950s and 60s with hits like “Skyliner,” “The Sound of Silence,” and “The Great American Songbook.” McRae’s ability to transform jazz standards with her emotional depth and phrasing made her a favorite among jazz enthusiasts and musicians alike. She was also a gifted pianist and arranger, often accompanying herself on her recordings. McRae’s influence on the world of jazz is immeasurable, and her legacy continues to inspire generations of musicians today.

18. Al Jarreau

Al Jarreau was an American jazz and R&B singer known for his distinctive voice and innovative vocal techniques. He rose to fame in the 1970s and 80s with hits like “We’re in This Love Together,” “After All,” and “Moonlighting.” Jarreau was known for his ability to use his voice as an instrument, incorporating scat singing and other improvisational techniques into his performances. He won multiple Grammy Awards over the course of his career and collaborated with artists like Chick Corea and George Benson. Jarreau’s influence on the world of jazz and R&B is immeasurable, and his legacy continues to inspire generations of musicians today.

19. Joe Williams

Joe Williams was an American jazz singer and a major influence on the genre of jazz vocal improvisation. Born in Georgia in 1918, Williams moved to Chicago as a young man and began his career as a gospel singer before transitioning to jazz in the 1930s. He performed with many of the greatest jazz musicians of his time, including Count Basie, with whom he recorded some of his most famous songs, such as “Every Day I Have the Blues.” Williams’ rich baritone voice and ability to improvise and swing made him a beloved and influential figure in the jazz world. He passed away in 1999 at the age of 80.

20. Dianne Carroll

Diahann Carroll was an American actress, singer, and model, best known for her trailblazing work in the entertainment industry. Born in New York in 1935, Carroll began her career as a model before transitioning to acting, and she became the first African American woman to star in her own television series, “Julia,” in 1968. Carroll also appeared in numerous films and stage productions, earning critical acclaim for her performances in productions such as “No Strings” and “A Raisin in the Sun.” She was a trailblazer for black women in the entertainment industry, and her contributions to American culture were recognized with numerous awards and accolades throughout her career. She passed away in 2019 at the age of 84.