Female American singers have had a profound impact on the music industry and popular culture throughout the 20th and 21st centuries. From jazz and blues to pop and rock, women have left an indelible mark on music, using their powerful voices and creative vision to create iconic songs and performances.

Many female American singers have been trailblazers, breaking down barriers and shattering stereotypes to pave the way for future generations of artists. From Aretha Franklin to Whitney Houston, these women have used their music to address social and political issues, championing causes like civil rights and gender equality.

In addition to their musical talents, female American singers have also been style icons and cultural influencers, inspiring fashion trends and setting the tone for popular culture. From Billie Holiday’s signature gardenia in her hair to Madonna’s ever-changing look, these women have used their style and image to create a lasting impact on the world of music and beyond.

Overall, female American singers have played a crucial role in shaping the music industry and popular culture, using their voices and creativity to create timeless songs and performances that continue to inspire and entertain audiences today.

1 – Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is an American singer, songwriter, and actress who has achieved massive success and popularity over the past decade. Born in Florida in 1993, Grande began her career in musical theater before being cast in the Nickelodeon television series “Victorious” in 2009.

Grande’s music is known for its powerful vocals, catchy hooks, and fusion of pop, R&B, and soul influences. She has released multiple chart-topping albums, including “Thank U, Next” and “Positions,” and has received numerous awards and accolades for her music, including multiple Grammy nominations.

In addition to her successful music career, Grande has also made a name for herself as an actress, appearing in films such as “Zoolander 2” and “Don’t Look Up,” as well as on television shows like “Scream Queens” and “Saturday Night Live.”

Grande is also known for her philanthropic work, supporting a range of causes including mental health, LGBTQ+ rights, and animal welfare. She has used her platform to advocate for social justice and political causes, and has become a role model and inspiration for many young fans around the world. With her unique style, powerful voice, and bold personality, Ariana Grande has become a beloved and influential figure in popular culture.

2 – Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is an American singer-songwriter known for her distinctive voice, catchy pop songs, and deeply personal lyrics. Born on December 13, 1989, in Reading, Pennsylvania, Swift began writing songs and performing in local talent shows as a teenager.

Swift rose to fame in the mid-2000s with a string of hit singles, including “Love Story,” “You Belong With Me,” and “Shake It Off.” Her music has been praised for its relatable themes of love, heartbreak, and personal growth, and she has won numerous awards for her songwriting and performances.

Over the course of her career, Swift has released several critically acclaimed albums, including “Fearless,” “Red,” and “1989.” She has also experimented with different styles and genres of music, incorporating elements of pop, rock, and country into her sound.

Beyond her music, Swift is also known for her philanthropic work and activism on issues such as education, gender equality, and LGBTQ+ rights. She has used her platform to advocate for causes she cares about and has donated millions of dollars to various charitable organizations.

With her powerful voice, relatable lyrics, and captivating performances, Taylor Swift has become one of the most successful and influential artists of her generation.

3 – Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello is a Cuban-American singer and songwriter who first gained widespread recognition as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony. Born in Havana, Cuba in 1997, she moved to the United States with her family at the age of five and grew up in Miami, Florida. Cabello’s passion for music led her to audition for the second season of the American singing competition show The X Factor in 2012, where she was placed in a group with four other contestants to form Fifth Harmony. The group went on to release several successful albums and singles, including “Worth It” and “Work from Home”, before Cabello decided to pursue a solo career in 2016.

Since then, Cabello has released two solo albums, Camila (2018) and Romance (2019), which have produced hit singles such as “Havana”, “Never Be the Same”, and “Senorita”. Her music is characterized by a mix of pop, Latin, and R&B influences, with lyrics that often explore themes of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery. In addition to her music career, Cabello has also ventured into acting, appearing in the live-action adaptation of Cinderella (2021). With her powerful voice, catchy melodies, and charismatic stage presence, Camila Cabello has established herself as one of the most talented and versatile young artists in the music industry today.

4 – Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is an American singer-songwriter who has gained international recognition and critical acclaim for her unique sound and style. Born in Los Angeles in 2001, Eilish began her music career at a young age, writing and recording songs with her brother Finneas in their family’s home studio.

Eilish’s music is characterized by her haunting vocals, minimalist production, and genre-defying sound that blends elements of pop, alternative, and electronic music. She has released multiple successful albums, including “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” and “Happier Than Ever,” and has won multiple Grammy awards for her work.

In addition to her music, Eilish has become known for her bold and unconventional fashion sense, often wearing oversized clothing and bold, colorful accessories. She has also been outspoken about issues such as mental health and body positivity, using her platform to raise awareness and advocate for change.

Despite her young age, Eilish has already become one of the most influential and successful artists of her generation, inspiring a legion of fans around the world with her music, style, and message.

5 – Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa is a British-Albanian singer-songwriter who has taken the music world by storm with her unique blend of pop, dance, and R&B. Born on August 22, 1995, in London, Lipa began her music career at a young age, performing in local bars and clubs before signing with Warner Music Group in 2015.

Lipa rose to fame with her hit singles “New Rules” and “IDGAF” in 2017, which earned her critical acclaim and widespread popularity. Her self-titled debut album, released the same year, received universal praise and earned her several awards and nominations.

Since then, Lipa has continued to release chart-topping hits, including “One Kiss” with Calvin Harris and “Levitating,” which earned her a Grammy award in 2021. She is known for her powerful vocals, confident stage presence, and unique fashion sense.

In addition to her music, Lipa is also a vocal advocate for women’s rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and mental health awareness. She has used her platform to raise awareness of these issues and support various charitable organizations.

With her unique sound, infectious energy, and powerful message, Dua Lipa has become one of the most exciting and influential artists of her generation.

6 – Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is an American singer, actress, and producer who rose to fame as a child star on the Disney Channel’s “Wizards of Waverly Place.” Born on July 22, 1992, in Texas, Gomez began her career in entertainment at a young age, appearing in various television shows and movies before pursuing music.

Gomez’s music career took off in 2009 with the release of her debut album, “Kiss & Tell,” which was followed by several other successful albums, including “Revival” and “Rare.” She is known for her smooth vocals, catchy pop hooks, and honest, introspective lyrics.

In addition to her music, Gomez is also a successful actress, having appeared in numerous films and television shows, including “Spring Breakers” and “The Dead Don’t Die.” She is also a producer, having worked on projects like “13 Reasons Why” and “Living Undocumented.”

Gomez is also a vocal advocate for mental health awareness and has spoken openly about her struggles with anxiety and depression. She has used her platform to raise awareness of these issues and to support various charitable organizations.

With her successful career in music and entertainment, as well as her advocacy work, Selena Gomez has become a role model for many young people around the world.

7 – Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, is a multifaceted artist, known for her powerful vocals, elaborate costumes, and unique blend of pop, rock, and dance music. Born in New York City in 1986, Gaga began playing piano at a young age and was accepted to the Tisch School of the Arts at NYU, where she studied music and performed in the city’s club scene. It wasn’t until 2008, with the release of her debut album The Fame, that Lady Gaga became a global superstar. The album’s hit singles, “Just Dance” and “Poker Face,” were inescapable on the radio and catapulted Gaga to fame.

Lady Gaga’s music is known for its catchy hooks and danceable beats, but also for its deeply personal lyrics that explore themes of love, heartbreak, and self-acceptance. Her stage persona is larger than life, with outlandish costumes and theatrical performances that have earned her a reputation as one of the most exciting and innovative live performers in the music industry. Over the course of her career, Lady Gaga has released six studio albums, won multiple Grammy Awards, and become an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and mental health awareness. She is truly an iconic and boundary-pushing artist who has left an indelible mark on the music industry.

8 – Katy Perry

Katy Perry is an American singer, songwriter, and actress who has become one of the most successful and influential pop stars of the past decade. Born in California in 1984, Perry began her music career performing gospel music as a teenager before moving to Los Angeles to pursue a career in pop music.

Perry’s music is known for its catchy hooks, upbeat melodies, and empowering messages. She has released multiple chart-topping albums, including “Teenage Dream” and “Prism,” and has sold over 100 million records worldwide. Perry has also won numerous awards for her music, including multiple MTV Video Music Awards and People’s Choice Awards.

In addition to her music career, Perry has also become a popular television personality, serving as a judge on “American Idol” and hosting the Super Bowl halftime show in 2015. She has also been an outspoken advocate for causes such as LGBTQ+ rights, education, and animal welfare, using her platform to raise awareness and inspire change.

With her distinctive voice, playful personality, and catchy music, Katy Perry has become a beloved and influential figure in popular culture, inspiring a legion of fans around the world.

9 – Beyoncé

Beyoncé, born in Houston, Texas in 1981, is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress. She rose to fame as a member of the girl group Destiny’s Child before embarking on a solo career that would establish her as one of the most influential and successful artists of all time.

Beyoncé’s music is characterized by its powerful vocals, infectious beats, and bold, empowering lyrics that celebrate the strength and resilience of women. She has released multiple critically acclaimed albums, including “Dangerously in Love,” “B’Day,” and “Lemonade,” and has sold over 118 million records worldwide. Beyoncé has also won numerous awards for her music, including 28 Grammy Awards, making her the most awarded female artist in Grammy history.

In addition to her music career, Beyoncé has also become a cultural icon, known for her bold fashion choices, elaborate live performances, and outspoken activism on issues such as racial justice, feminism, and LGBTQ+ rights. She has also used her platform to launch philanthropic initiatives, such as the BeyGOOD Foundation, which supports education, health, and disaster relief efforts around the world.

10 – Madison Beer

Madison Beer is a talented American singer, songwriter, and actress who first gained fame for her soulful, pop-infused vocals and covers of popular songs on YouTube. Born in 1999 in New York, Beer began uploading videos of her singing covers to her YouTube channel at the age of 13, catching the attention of music industry executives and eventually signing a record deal with Island Records in 2012.

Beer released her debut single, “Melodies,” in 2013, which quickly became a viral hit and led to the release of her debut EP, As She Pleases, in 2018. The EP showcased Beer’s unique voice and impressive range, as well as her ability to blend different genres, from soulful ballads to upbeat pop anthems.

In addition to her music career, Madison Beer has also dabbled in acting, appearing in the TV series “The Deleted” and the film “Louder Than Words.” She is also known for her philanthropic work, supporting organizations such as the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the LGBTQ+ advocacy group GLAAD.

With her powerful voice and relatable lyrics, Madison Beer has established herself as a rising star in the music industry, earning a dedicated fanbase and critical acclaim for her music. Her ability to connect with fans through her honest and emotional music has made her a force to be reckoned with in the pop world.

11 – Sia

Sia is an Australian singer, songwriter, and music video director who has captivated audiences around the world with her powerful vocals, unique musical style, and striking visual artistry. Born on December 18, 1975, in Adelaide, Sia began her career in the music industry as a member of the band Crisp before launching her successful solo career.

Sia’s music is characterized by her distinctive voice, emotive lyrics, and eclectic blend of genres, including pop, electronic, and alternative. Her hits include “Chandelier,” “Elastic Heart,” and “Cheap Thrills,” among others. She is also known for her visually stunning music videos, which often feature abstract, avant-garde visuals and stunning choreography.

In addition to her music career, Sia is also a vocal advocate for mental health awareness and has been open about her own struggles with depression and addiction. She has used her platform to raise awareness of these issues and to support various charitable organizations.

With her powerful voice, unique style, and commitment to using her platform for good, Sia has become a beloved and influential figure in the music industry and beyond.

12 – Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne is a Canadian singer-songwriter, musician, and actress who rose to fame in the early 2000s with her pop punk anthems and rebellious image. Born in 1984 in Ontario, Canada, Lavigne began singing and playing guitar at a young age and was discovered by music industry executives at the age of 16. Her debut album, Let Go, was released in 2002 and featured hit singles such as “Complicated” and “Sk8er Boi,” which became anthems for a generation of teenagers.

Lavigne’s music is known for its catchy hooks, relatable lyrics, and punk rock edge. Her albums have explored a range of themes, from teenage angst and rebellion to heartbreak and empowerment. In addition to her music career, Lavigne has also dabbled in acting, appearing in films such as Fast Food Nation and Over the Hedge.

Throughout her career, Lavigne has remained true to her authentic and rebellious image, becoming a role model for young women who are unapologetic about their unique personalities and individuality. Her music and image have inspired countless fans around the world and cemented her status as a pop punk icon.

13 – Adele

Adele is an English singer and songwriter who has captivated audiences around the world with her powerful vocals, emotive lyrics, and soulful musical style. Born on May 5, 1988, in Tottenham, London, Adele first gained recognition for her debut album, “19,” which was released in 2008.

Adele’s music is characterized by her powerful voice, which has been compared to that of legendary soul singers such as Etta James and Aretha Franklin. Her hits include “Rolling in the Deep,” “Someone Like You,” and “Hello,” among many others. She is also known for her honest and deeply personal lyrics, which explore themes of love, loss, and heartbreak.

In addition to her music career, Adele is also a philanthropist who has used her platform to support various charitable causes. She has been particularly vocal about her support for organizations that work to support victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in London.

With her powerful voice, relatable lyrics, and commitment to using her platform for good, Adele has become one of the most beloved and respected artists of her generation. She continues to captivate audiences with her music and remains an influential figure in the music industry and beyond.

14 – Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani is a multi-talented American singer, songwriter, actress, and fashion designer who rose to fame as the lead singer of the ska punk band No Doubt. Born in 1969 in Fullerton, California, Stefani began singing and playing piano at a young age and formed No Doubt in 1986 with her brother and several friends. The band released several successful albums and singles throughout the 1990s, including “Don’t Speak” and “Just a Girl,” before Stefani embarked on a solo career in 2004.

Stefani’s solo music is known for its eclectic blend of pop, rock, and electronic influences, as well as its catchy hooks and personal lyrics. Her debut solo album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby., featured hit singles such as “Hollaback Girl” and “Rich Girl” and earned critical acclaim for its innovative sound and style.

In addition to her music career, Gwen Stefani has also dabbled in acting and fashion design, launching her own clothing line, L.A.M.B., in 2004. She has also served as a coach on the singing competition show The Voice and has been a prominent advocate for various charitable causes, including children’s health and education.

With her powerful voice, distinctive style, and undeniable charisma, Gwen Stefani has established herself as a pop icon and one of the most versatile and influential artists of her generation.

15 – Diana Ross

Diana Ross is an American singer, actress, and record producer known for her powerful voice, glamorous style, and influential career in the music industry. Born on March 26, 1944, in Detroit, Michigan, Diana began singing in a group called The Supremes in the 1960s. The group became one of Motown’s most successful acts, with hits such as “Baby Love,” “Stop! In the Name of Love,” and “You Can’t Hurry Love.”

After leaving The Supremes in 1970, Diana embarked on a successful solo career, releasing hit songs such as “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “I’m Coming Out,” and “Upside Down.” Her music is characterized by her soulful vocals and catchy pop hooks, and her influence can be heard in the work of many contemporary artists.

Aside from her music career, Diana is also a successful actress, with roles in films such as “Lady Sings the Blues” and “The Wiz.” She has received numerous awards for her contributions to music and entertainment, including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and a Kennedy Center Honor.

Overall, Diana Ross is a legendary artist who has left an indelible mark on the music and entertainment industry. Her powerful voice and glamorous style have captivated audiences around the world, and her influence can still be felt in the work of many artists today.

16 – Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding is an English singer and songwriter known for her unique blend of pop, folk, and electronic music. Born on December 30, 1986, in Hereford, England, Ellie was interested in music from a young age and began playing the guitar and writing her own songs in her teenage years. She rose to fame in 2010 with her debut album “Lights,” which featured the hit singles “Starry Eyed” and “Lights” and earned her a Brit Award for Critics’ Choice.

Ellie’s music is characterized by her distinctive, ethereal vocals, catchy melodies, and electronic beats. Her lyrics often explore themes of love, relationships, and personal growth. She has collaborated with many well-known artists, including Calvin Harris, Diplo, and Skrillex, and her music has been featured in numerous films and TV shows.

Aside from her music career, Ellie is also an advocate for environmental and social causes. She has worked with organizations such as WWF and has spoken out about issues such as climate change and mental health.

Overall, Ellie Goulding is a talented and versatile artist who has made a significant impact on the music industry. Her unique sound and meaningful lyrics have resonated with fans around the world, and she continues to be a force in the world of music and activism.

17 – Rihanna

Rihanna is a Barbadian singer, actress, and businesswoman who has become one of the most successful and influential artists of her generation. Born on February 20, 1988, in Saint Michael, Barbados, Rihanna began her music career in 2005 with the release of her debut album, “Music of the Sun.”

Rihanna’s music is characterized by her powerful vocals, eclectic musical style, and innovative production. Her hits include “Umbrella,” “Diamonds,” and “Work,” among many others. She has also been recognized for her collaboration with other artists and her ability to incorporate different genres and styles into her music.

In addition to her music career, Rihanna has also made a name for herself as an actress and fashion icon. She has appeared in several films, including “Battleship” and “Ocean’s 8,” and has launched successful fashion and beauty lines, including Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty.

With her unique style, powerful voice, and commitment to using her platform to advocate for social justice and equality, Rihanna has become one of the most influential and beloved artists of her generation. She continues to push boundaries in both her music and her activism and remains an important figure in the entertainment industry and beyond.

18 – Madonna

Madonna is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and entrepreneur who has been one of the most influential and successful artists in the music industry for over four decades. Born in 1958 in Bay City, Michigan, Madonna moved to New York City in the late 1970s to pursue a career in music and dance. She released her debut album, Madonna, in 1983, which included hit singles such as “Holiday” and “Lucky Star.”

Throughout her career, Madonna has continued to push boundaries and explore new sounds and styles, incorporating elements of dance, electronic, and hip-hop music into her signature pop sound. She has also been known for her provocative image and outspoken views on a range of social and political issues.

Madonna’s influence on popular culture is immeasurable, having sold over 300 million records worldwide and earning critical acclaim for her music, acting, and fashion design. She has won numerous awards throughout her career, including multiple Grammy Awards and Golden Globes.

In addition to her music career, Madonna has also been a successful entrepreneur, launching her own record label, clothing line, and fragrance line. She has also been a prominent advocate for various charitable causes, including LGBTQ+ rights and HIV/AIDS awareness.

Madonna’s impact on music and popular culture has been profound, making her a true icon and trailblazer in the industry.

19 – Anne-Marie

Anne-Marie is an English singer and songwriter known for her powerful voice, catchy pop hooks, and vulnerable lyrics. Born on April 7, 1991, in Essex, England, Anne-Marie began performing at a young age and eventually landed a role in the West End production of Les Misérables. She gained wider recognition as a featured artist on tracks by artists such as Clean Bandit and Sean Paul before releasing her debut album, “Speak Your Mind,” in 2018.

Anne-Marie’s music blends elements of pop, R&B, and hip-hop, and often explores themes of heartbreak, self-discovery, and mental health. Her songs are characterized by her soulful vocals and relatable lyrics, which have resonated with fans around the world. She has collaborated with many well-known artists, including Marshmello, David Guetta, and Doja Cat.

Aside from her music career, Anne-Marie is also an advocate for mental health awareness and has spoken openly about her own struggles with anxiety and depression. She has worked with organizations such as Mind and the mental health charity CALM to raise awareness and support for those dealing with mental health issues.

Overall, Anne-Marie is a talented artist and advocate who has made a significant impact on the music industry and beyond. Her unique sound and honest lyrics have touched the hearts of many, and she continues to be a voice for those struggling with mental health issues.

20 – Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey is a legendary American singer, songwriter, and actress who is widely considered one of the most talented vocalists in the music industry. Born in 1970 in Huntington, New York, Carey began singing at a young age and signed her first recording contract in 1988. She released her self-titled debut album in 1990, which included hit singles such as “Vision of Love” and “Love Takes Time.”

Throughout her career, Mariah Carey has been known for her incredible vocal range and signature style, blending elements of pop, R&B, and soul music into her sound. She has released countless hit singles and albums, including Daydream, Butterfly, and The Emancipation of Mimi, which earned her critical acclaim and numerous awards.

In addition to her music career, Carey has also dabbled in acting, appearing in films such as Precious and The Butler. She has also been a prominent advocate for various charitable causes, including children’s health and education.

Mariah Carey’s influence on music and popular culture has been immense, paving the way for countless female artists with her powerful voice and unwavering talent. She has sold over 200 million records worldwide and earned numerous accolades throughout her career, including five Grammy Awards and 19 World Music Awards.