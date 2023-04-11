When it comes to music, the bass voice has a unique power to captivate and move audiences. From pop to opera, bass singers have been making their mark in the music industry for decades. They are known for their rich, deep, and resonant voices, and their ability to create a sense of gravity and depth in a song. In this article, we will be exploring the top 20 famous bass singers of all time. These singers have left a lasting impact on the music industry, and their contributions continue to inspire and influence musicians around the world. From iconic rock bands to classic opera performances, these bass singers have given us some of the most memorable moments in music history. We will delve into their backgrounds, their unique vocal styles, and their most notable performances. So whether you’re a music enthusiast or simply curious about the world of bass singing, join us as we celebrate the top 20 famous bass singers of all time.

1. Barry White

Barry White was an American singer-songwriter, composer, and record producer who was born in 1944 and passed away in 2003. Known for his deep and soulful voice, he was one of the most successful and influential R&B artists of the 1970s. White started his career as a producer and songwriter, working with artists such as The Love Unlimited Orchestra and Love Unlimited, before launching his own solo career in the early 1970s. He quickly became known for his romantic ballads, which were characterized by his rich, velvety voice and lush orchestral arrangements. Some of his most famous songs include “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love, Babe,” “You’re the First, the Last, My Everything,” and “Never, Never Gonna Give Ya Up.”

White’s music has been a major influence on many other artists, and his legacy continues to be felt in the R&B and soul music scenes. He was known for his distinctive style, which combined elements of funk, soul, and disco, and his music has been sampled by numerous hip-hop artists over the years. White’s deep, smooth voice was also a trademark of his music, and he was often referred to as “The Walrus of Love” due to his larger-than-life persona and his romantic lyrics.

2. Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash was an American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor who was born in 1932 and passed away in 2003. Known as “The Man in Black,” Cash was one of the most iconic figures in country music history, with a career that spanned over five decades. He first gained fame in the 1950s and 1960s with hits such as “I Walk the Line,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and “Ring of Fire,” and his music has remained popular with fans of all ages.

Cash’s music was known for its storytelling quality, with many of his songs dealing with themes of love, loss, and redemption. He was also known for his distinctive voice, which was deep and gravelly, and his music often blended elements of country, rock and roll, and folk. Cash was also known for his socially conscious lyrics, with songs like “Man in Black” and “What Is Truth?” tackling issues such as war, poverty, and civil rights.

Throughout his career, Cash was widely respected and admired by other musicians, and his influence can be heard in the work of many artists across a range of genres. He was also known for his charitable work, particularly with prison reform, and his music continues to inspire and move audiences around the world.

3. Boris Christoff

Boris Christoff was a Bulgarian-Italian opera singer who was born in 1914 and passed away in 1993. He was known for his powerful bass voice, which was characterized by its depth, resonance, and expressive range. Christoff began his career in Bulgaria before moving to Italy in the 1940s, where he quickly gained fame as one of the greatest basses of his generation. He sang at many of the world’s leading opera houses, including La Scala, Covent Garden, and the Metropolitan Opera, and was particularly acclaimed for his performances in the works of Verdi, Mussorgsky, and Wagner.

Christoff’s voice was also a perfect fit for the Russian repertoire, and he was known for his interpretations of Boris Godunov, Prince Gremin in Eugene Onegin, and Dosifei in Khovanshchina. His commanding stage presence and dramatic intensity also made him a popular performer in opera and oratorio, and he was regarded as one of the most versatile and accomplished singers of his time.

4. J.D. Sumner

J.D. Sumner was an American gospel singer who was born in 1924 and passed away in 1998. He was known for his exceptionally deep bass voice, which earned him a place in the Guinness Book of World Records as the lowest voice in recorded history. Sumner began his career in the 1940s as a member of the Sunshine Boys, before forming his own group, the Stamps Quartet, in the 1950s. He later joined forces with Elvis Presley as a backup singer, and his distinctive voice can be heard on many of Presley’s recordings from the 1960s.

Sumner’s voice was remarkable not only for its depth, but also for its clarity, range, and power. He was a master of the gospel style, and his performances were characterized by their emotional intensity and spiritual depth. Sumner was also known for his showmanship, and his performances often included dramatic gestures and movements that added to the impact of his singing.

5. Leonard Cohen

Leonard Cohen was a Canadian singer-songwriter, poet, and novelist who was born in 1934 and passed away in 2016. He was known for his distinctive baritone voice, which was often compared to that of a cantor, and his poetic and introspective lyrics. Cohen began his career as a poet before turning to music in the 1960s, and his songs quickly gained a following for their haunting melodies and evocative imagery. Some of his most famous songs include “Suzanne,” “Bird on a Wire,” and “Hallelujah.”

Cohen’s music was characterized by its introspective and spiritual nature, with many of his songs exploring themes of love, loss, and the human condition. His lyrics were often highly metaphorical and deeply personal, and his music was praised for its emotional depth and poetic resonance. Cohen’s voice was also a key element of his music, and his distinctive vocal style added to the impact of his lyrics. Over the course of his career, Cohen became one of the most respected and influential singer-songwriters of his generation, and his music continues to be celebrated and admired by fans around the world.

6. Tim Storms

Tim Storms is an American singer with a remarkable bass voice. Born in 1971, Storms’ voice is considered to be the lowest recorded human voice in history, and he has even broken the Guinness World Record for the lowest note ever produced by a human. Storms began his career as a gospel singer before expanding into other genres, including pop and country. His powerful voice and range have earned him a reputation as one of the most talented bass singers in the world, and he has performed in many countries across the globe.

Storms’ voice is characterized by its depth, resonance, and control, with a range that extends beyond the normal capabilities of the human voice. His performances are often marked by their emotional intensity and power, and his unique vocal style has made him a sought-after collaborator and featured artist on a wide range of musical projects.

7. Ray Davies

Ray Davies is an English singer-songwriter who was born in 1944. He is best known as the lead vocalist and primary songwriter for the rock band The Kinks, which he founded with his brother Dave in the early 1960s. Davies’ distinctive voice and songwriting style helped to define the sound of British rock in the 1960s and beyond, and his songs have been covered by numerous artists over the years.

Davies’ voice is characterized by its distinctive tone and phrasing, with a range that can convey both vulnerability and defiance. His lyrics often explore themes of social commentary and cultural critique, with a particular focus on the experiences of working-class people in England. Davies’ music has influenced generations of musicians, and his contributions to the world of rock and roll have been widely recognized and celebrated.

8. Josh Turner

Josh Turner is an American country singer who was born in 1977. He is known for his deep, resonant bass voice, which has made him a popular performer in the country music genre. Turner began his career in the late 1990s, and quickly gained a following for his distinctive vocal style and his ability to infuse traditional country themes with a modern sensibility.

Turner’s voice is characterized by its richness and warmth, with a range that allows him to convey both emotion and intensity. His songs often explore themes of love, loss, and the struggles of everyday life, and his lyrics have resonated with audiences around the world. Turner’s music has earned him numerous awards and accolades, including several Grammy nominations and a number of chart-topping hits. His talent as a songwriter and performer has made him one of the most respected and admired figures in contemporary country music.

9. Tay Zonday

Tay Zonday is an American singer, songwriter, and YouTuber born in 1982. He gained widespread popularity in 2007 with his hit song “Chocolate Rain,” which went viral on YouTube and has since become a cultural phenomenon. Zonday’s deep and powerful voice, coupled with his unique vocal style and clever lyrics, has made him a beloved figure in the online music community.

Zonday’s voice is characterized by its deep bass, which is particularly impressive given his relatively young age. His vocal style draws on elements of R&B, pop, and hip-hop, and his music is known for its catchy melodies and clever wordplay. In addition to his music career, Zonday has also become a popular internet personality, with a strong following on social media and a reputation for his quirky sense of humor and offbeat style.

10. Avi Kaplan

Avi Kaplan is an American singer and songwriter born in 1989. He is best known as the former bass vocalist for the a cappella group Pentatonix, with whom he won several Grammy Awards. Kaplan’s deep and resonant voice, which has been compared to the sound of a cello or a double bass, was a key element of Pentatonix’s unique sound and helped to establish them as one of the most popular a cappella groups in the world.

Kaplan’s voice is characterized by its power and clarity, with a range that extends well into the bass register. His music draws on elements of folk, bluegrass, and Americana, and his lyrics often explore themes of love, loss, and personal growth. Since leaving Pentatonix in 2017, Kaplan has continued to pursue his music career as a solo artist, releasing a number of successful albums and singles.

11. Bob Bingham

Bob Bingham is an American singer and songwriter who was born in 1951. He is known for his deep and powerful bass voice, which has made him a popular performer in the country and folk music genres. Bingham’s music draws on elements of traditional American music, with a focus on storytelling and lyrical depth.

Bingham’s voice is characterized by its warmth and resonance, with a range that allows him to convey both emotion and power. His music often explores themes of personal struggle and triumph, and his lyrics have resonated with audiences around the world. Bingham’s talent as a songwriter and performer has earned him a dedicated following among fans of traditional American music, and his music continues to inspire and delight listeners of all ages.

12. Paul Robeson

Paul Robeson was an American singer, actor, and civil rights activist born in 1898. He was one of the most celebrated performers of his time, known for his deep and powerful bass-baritone voice, as well as his advocacy for social justice and equality. Robeson’s music drew on a wide range of influences, including gospel, folk, and classical music, and his performances were known for their emotional intensity and passion.

Robeson’s voice was characterized by its richness and resonance, with a range that allowed him to convey both strength and vulnerability. He was particularly known for his renditions of traditional African American spirituals, which he imbued with a sense of pride and dignity. In addition to his music career, Robeson was also a celebrated actor, known for his powerful performances in films such as “The Emperor Jones” and “Show Boat.”

13. James Brown

James Brown was an American singer, songwriter, and bandleader born in 1933. He is often referred to as the “Godfather of Soul,” and his music is known for its funky rhythms and dynamic performances. Brown’s voice was characterized by its power and intensity, with a range that allowed him to effortlessly switch between soulful crooning and explosive screams.

Brown’s music drew on a wide range of influences, including gospel, blues, and R&B, and his performances were known for their showmanship and energy. He was also a key figure in the civil rights movement, using his music to advocate for social justice and racial equality. Brown’s talent and influence have made him one of the most important figures in the history of popular music, and his music continues to inspire and excite listeners around the world.

14. Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley was an American singer and actor born in 1935. He is often referred to as the “King of Rock and Roll,” and his music is known for its catchy melodies, powerful vocals, and energetic performances. Presley’s voice was characterized by its range and versatility, allowing him to sing ballads, rockers, and blues with equal skill and passion.

Presley’s music drew on a wide range of influences, including gospel, country, and blues, and he helped to popularize rock and roll music in the 1950s and 1960s. He was also known for his charismatic stage presence and his influence on fashion and popular culture. Presley’s talent and impact have made him one of the most celebrated figures in the history of popular music, and his music continues to inspire and influence generations of musicians and fans.

15. John Deacon

John Deacon is an English musician best known as the bassist for the legendary rock band Queen. He was born in 1951 in Leicester, England, and began playing bass guitar in his teens. Deacon’s style of playing was marked by its melodic and rhythmic qualities, with a focus on creating a solid foundation for the band’s music.

Deacon’s contributions to Queen’s music were significant, with many of the band’s biggest hits featuring his distinctive bass lines. He was also a prolific songwriter, contributing some of the band’s most beloved songs, including “Another One Bites the Dust” and “I Want to Break Free.” Despite his success, Deacon was known for his modesty and shyness, and retired from music following the death of Queen’s frontman, Freddie Mercury.

16. Jaco Pastorius

Jaco Pastorius was an American jazz musician born in 1951. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest bass players of all time, known for his virtuosity, innovation, and musicality. Pastorius’s playing style was marked by its fluidity and expressiveness, with a focus on melodic improvisation and a use of harmonics and percussive techniques.

Pastorius was a member of the jazz fusion group Weather Report in the 1970s, and his contributions to the band’s music helped to redefine the possibilities of jazz bass playing. He also released several acclaimed solo albums, showcasing his talents as a composer and bandleader. Tragically, Pastorius struggled with mental illness and substance abuse throughout his life, and died at the age of 35 in 1987.

17. David Ruffin

David Ruffin was an American soul singer born in 1941. He was best known as the lead vocalist for the Temptations, one of Motown’s most successful and enduring groups. Ruffin’s voice was characterized by its raw power and emotional intensity, with a range that allowed him to convey both pain and joy.

Ruffin’s contributions to the Temptations were significant, with many of the group’s biggest hits featuring his impassioned vocals. He also had a successful solo career, releasing several albums in the 1970s. Ruffin struggled with drug addiction and personal issues throughout his life, and died tragically in 1991 at the age of 50. Despite his struggles, his music continues to be celebrated and revered by fans around the world.

18. James Earl Jones

James Earl Jones is an American actor known for his distinctive voice and commanding presence on stage and screen. Born in 1931, Jones has had a career spanning over six decades, earning critical acclaim for his work in theater, film, and television. He is perhaps best known for his roles as Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise and Mufasa in The Lion King.

Jones’s voice is instantly recognizable, with a deep, resonant quality that has made him one of the most sought-after voice actors of his generation. He has also won numerous awards for his stage work, including two Tony Awards and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Screen Actors Guild.

19. Mike Love

Mike Love is an American singer and songwriter best known as the lead vocalist for the Beach Boys, one of the most successful bands of the 1960s. Born in 1941, Love’s distinctive tenor voice was a key component of the band’s signature harmonies, and he wrote or co-wrote many of their biggest hits, including “California Girls,” “Good Vibrations,” and “Kokomo.”

Love’s contributions to the Beach Boys were significant, and he was a driving force behind the band’s success. He has also had a successful solo career, releasing several albums in the 1980s and 1990s. Despite controversy over his management of the Beach Boys and his perceived rivalry with bandmate Brian Wilson, Love’s music continues to be celebrated and loved by fans around the world.

20. David Clayton-Thomas

David Clayton-Thomas is a Canadian singer and songwriter best known as the lead vocalist for the band Blood, Sweat & Tears. Born in 1941, Clayton-Thomas’s powerful voice and dynamic stage presence were a key component of the band’s success, and he wrote or co-wrote many of their biggest hits, including “Spinning Wheel,” “And When I Die,” and “You’ve Made Me So Very Happy.”

Clayton-Thomas’s contributions to Blood, Sweat & Tears were significant, and the band’s blend of rock, jazz, and soul remains influential to this day. He has also had a successful solo career, releasing several albums and collaborating with a variety of musicians. Despite facing personal and professional challenges over the years, Clayton-Thomas’s music continues to be celebrated and loved by fans around the world.