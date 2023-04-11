Alto singers play a crucial role in vocal music, providing rich, warm tones that often form the backbone of choral arrangements. From classical to pop, jazz to soul, the alto voice can be heard in a variety of musical genres. Many famous singers have risen to prominence as skilled alto performers, dazzling audiences with their unique vocal timbres, emotive interpretations, and technical prowess.

In this article, we will explore the careers and contributions of 20 of the most famous alto singers in history. From iconic voices like Billie Holiday and Nina Simone to contemporary sensations like Adele and Alicia Keys, we will delve into the artistry and impact of these remarkable performers. We will examine their musical backgrounds, notable works, and the unique qualities that have made them stand out in a crowded field.

Through this exploration, we hope to shed light on the diverse and vibrant world of alto singing, and to celebrate the talents and achievements of these remarkable artists. Whether you are a dedicated music enthusiast or simply curious about the power and beauty of the human voice, this article will offer a fascinating journey through the history of alto singing and the iconic voices that have helped to shape it.

1. Gladys Knight

Gladys Knight is an American singer and actress known as the “Empress of Soul.” Born in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1944, she started her music career with her siblings in a group called The Pips, which later became Gladys Knight & The Pips. The group had numerous hits throughout the 1960s and 1970s, including “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “Neither One of Us (Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye).” In addition to her music career, Knight has also appeared in films and television shows, including “Pipe Dreams,” “The Jeffersons,” and “Living Single.” She has won numerous awards, including seven Grammy Awards.

2. Cher

Cher is an American singer, actress, and performer known for her distinctive contralto voice and flamboyant style. Born in 1946 in California, she began her career in the 1960s as part of the folk-rock duo Sonny & Cher. She then went on to have a successful solo career, with hits such as “Believe,” “If I Could Turn Back Time,” and “Strong Enough.” Cher has also acted in a number of films, including “Moonstruck,” for which she won an Academy Award for Best Actress. She has received numerous accolades for her work, including a Grammy Award, an Emmy Award, and three Golden Globe Awards.

3. Tina Turner

Tina Turner is an iconic American singer, dancer, and actress known for her powerful alto voice and energetic performances. She began her music career in the 1950s as part of the Ike and Tina Turner Revue, producing hits like “Proud Mary” and “River Deep – Mountain High.” Turner’s solo career skyrocketed in the 1980s with hits like “What’s Love Got to Do with It” and “Private Dancer,” earning her numerous Grammy Awards and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

4. Chaka Khan

Chaka Khan is a legendary American singer, songwriter, and musician with a rich alto voice. She began her career in the 1970s as the lead vocalist of the band Rufus, producing hits like “Tell Me Something Good” and “Ain’t Nobody.” Khan’s solo career includes multiple successful albums, producing hits like “I’m Every Woman” and “Through the Fire.” She has won numerous awards throughout her career, including ten Grammy Awards, and is considered one of the greatest singers of all time.

5. Sade

Sade, also known as Sade Adu, is a British-Nigerian singer and songwriter with a velvety alto voice. She gained international fame in the 1980s with hits like “Smooth Operator” and “The Sweetest Taboo,” creating a unique blend of soul, jazz, and pop music. Sade’s distinctive voice, combined with her effortless stage presence and signature style, earned her critical acclaim and a loyal fan base. With over 75 million records sold worldwide, Sade is one of the best-selling music artists of all time and an icon of contemporary music.

6. Ella Fitzgerald

Ella Fitzgerald, also known as the First Lady of Song, was an American jazz singer with an iconic alto voice. She rose to fame in the 1930s and 1940s, collaborating with jazz legends like Duke Ellington and Louis Armstrong. Fitzgerald’s extensive repertoire includes hits like “Summertime” and “Mack the Knife,” earning her 13 Grammy Awards and induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Her unique voice, improvisational skills, and scat singing style set her apart as one of the most influential and beloved jazz singers of all time.

7. Tracy Chapman

Tracy Chapman is an American singer-songwriter known for her powerful alto voice and socially conscious lyrics. Born in Ohio in 1964, Chapman began playing guitar at a young age and went on to attend Tufts University, where she honed her musical skills. In 1988, she released her self-titled debut album, which featured the hit single “Fast Car.” Her music has been praised for its introspective and politically charged themes, touching on topics such as racism, poverty, and social injustice. Over the course of her career, Chapman has won four Grammy Awards and has been recognized for her contributions to activism and humanitarian causes.

8. Oleta Adams

Oleta Adams is an American singer and pianist known for her soulful alto voice and blend of jazz, gospel, and pop music. Born in Washington State in 1953, Adams began performing in church as a child and later worked as a lounge singer before being discovered by Tears for Fears members Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith. She went on to release several albums throughout the 1990s and 2000s, with hit songs like “Get Here” and “Rhythm of Life.” In addition to her music career, Adams has also been recognized for her philanthropic work, supporting causes like AIDS research and education.

9. Patsy Cline

Patsy Cline was an American country music singer who rose to fame in the 1950s and early 1960s. Born in Virginia in 1932, Cline began performing as a teenager and quickly gained a reputation for her powerful, emotive vocals. She recorded numerous hit songs, including “Crazy,” “Walkin’ After Midnight,” and “I Fall to Pieces,” before tragically dying in a plane crash at the age of 30. Cline’s music has continued to be influential in the country genre and beyond, and she is remembered as one of the greatest singers of all time.

10. Annie Lennox

Annie Lennox is a Scottish singer-songwriter who rose to fame as the lead vocalist of the Eurythmics, a synth-pop duo that dominated the charts in the 1980s. Lennox’s soulful alto voice, striking image, and socially conscious lyrics made her an iconic figure in the music industry. She continued her successful solo career after the Eurythmics disbanded, with hits such as “Walking on Broken Glass” and “No More I Love You’s”. She has won numerous awards for her music and activism, including four Grammy Awards and an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

11. Anita Baker

Anita Baker is an American singer-songwriter who is known for her smooth, soulful alto voice and her unique blend of jazz, R&B, and pop music. Her breakout album, “Rapture,” earned her two Grammy Awards and established her as a major force in the music industry. She continued to release successful albums throughout the 1980s and 1990s, with hits such as “Sweet Love” and “Giving You the Best That I Got.” Baker’s contributions to music have been recognized with eight Grammy Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Despite announcing her retirement in 2018, her music remains popular and influential.

12. Bonnie Raitt

Bonnie Raitt is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist, known for her blues and rock-infused music, soulful voice, and slide guitar playing. She has released many successful albums throughout her career, including “Nick of Time” and “Luck of the Draw,” both of which won multiple Grammy Awards. Raitt has collaborated with many other artists and is known for her activism in environmental and social causes.

13. Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton is an American singer-songwriter and actress, known for her sultry alto voice and R&B and pop-infused music. Her breakout self-titled album earned her multiple Grammy Awards and established her as a leading artist in the 1990s. Braxton continued to release successful albums, with hits such as “Un-Break My Heart” and “He Wasn’t Man Enough,” and has also acted in several films and TV shows. She has won numerous awards for her music, including seven Grammy Awards, and has sold over 70 million records worldwide.

14. Adele

Adele is an English singer-songwriter known for her soulful alto voice and emotionally resonant lyrics. Her debut album, “19,” was a critical and commercial success, but it was her follow-up, “21,” that made her a global superstar. The album, which features hits such as “Rolling in the Deep” and “Someone Like You,” has sold over 31 million copies worldwide and earned her multiple Grammy Awards. Adele’s subsequent albums, “25” and “30,” have also been successful, and her music has earned her numerous accolades.

15. Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse was an English singer-songwriter known for her distinctive contralto voice and her blend of soul, jazz, and R&B music. Her second album, “Back to Black,” earned critical acclaim and commercial success, with hits such as “Rehab” and “Back to Black.” Winehouse’s music was known for its confessional lyrics and honest portrayal of her personal struggles with addiction and relationships. Despite her untimely death at the age of 27, Winehouse’s music continues to influence and inspire other artists, and she is remembered as one of the most talented and unique voices of her generation.

16. Liza Minnelli

Liza Minnelli is an American actress and singer, known for her powerful alto voice and charismatic stage presence. She has had a successful career in both film and theater, earning an Academy Award for her role in “Cabaret” and multiple Tony Awards for her performances on Broadway. Minnelli’s music career has also been successful, with hits such as “Cabaret” and “New York, New York.” She has won multiple Grammy Awards for her music, and her performances continue to captivate audiences around the world.

17. Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks is an American singer-songwriter known for her unique alto voice and her work as the lead vocalist of Fleetwood Mac. Her solo career has also been successful, with hits such as “Edge of Seventeen” and “Stand Back.” Nicks’ music is known for its poetic lyrics and her distinctive voice, which has been described as both powerful and haunting. She has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, once as a member of Fleetwood Mac and once as a solo artist, and continues to be a major influence on the music industry.

18. Norah Jones

Norah Jones is a Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and pianist known for her soothing voice and blending of genres such as jazz, blues, and folk. Born in New York in 1979, she gained fame with her debut album, “Come Away with Me,” which sold over 10 million copies worldwide. Jones’ music is characterized by her smoky vocals, soulful melodies, and introspective lyrics that often reflect her personal experiences. Her musical style has been praised for its simplicity and authenticity, and she continues to release critically acclaimed albums that showcase her evolution as an artist.

19. Billie Holiday

Billie Holiday was an iconic jazz singer known for her unique vocal style, emotive interpretations, and enduring influence on music. Born in Philadelphia in 1915, she rose to fame in the 1930s and ’40s with hits like “Strange Fruit” and “God Bless the Child.” Holiday’s voice was characterized by its rawness, vulnerability, and ability to convey deep emotion. Despite facing numerous challenges throughout her life, including racism and addiction, she remained a beloved figure in music until her death in 1959. Her legacy as a trailblazing artist and symbol of resilience continues to inspire generations of musicians.

20. Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys is a multi-talented musician, singer, songwriter, and actress, known for her powerful vocals and soulful piano playing. Born in New York in 1981, she burst onto the music scene with her debut album, “Songs in A Minor,” which won her five Grammy Awards. Keys’ music is characterized by her soulful voice, heartfelt lyrics, and fusion of genres such as R&B, hip hop, and jazz. She has since released multiple hit albums, including “The Diary of Alicia Keys” and “As I Am,” and has collaborated with other artists such as Jay-Z and Beyoncé. In addition to her music, Keys is also an advocate for various social and political causes, including education and criminal justice reform.