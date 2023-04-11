Hunter Hayes is an American singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist who rose to fame in the early 2010s with his unique blend of country and pop music. Born in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, Hayes began his musical career at a young age, learning to play multiple instruments and performing in local shows. He later moved to Nashville, Tennessee, where he signed with Atlantic Records and released his self-titled debut album in 2011, which peaked at number seven on the Billboard 200.

Throughout his career, Hunter Hayes has released numerous hit singles and albums, earning critical acclaim and a loyal fan base. In this article, we will be taking a look at the top 10 best Hunter Hayes songs of all time. From his early hits like “Wanted” and “I Want Crazy” to his more recent releases like “Heartbreak” and “Dear God,” these songs showcase Hayes’ incredible talent as a singer, songwriter, and musician. Whether you’re a long-time fan or just discovering his music for the first time, this list is sure to provide a comprehensive overview of Hunter Hayes’ greatest hits.

10. This Girl

“This Girl” is a upbeat, feel-good song that showcases Hunter Hayes’ versatility as a musician. Released in 2015, the song features a catchy melody and lyrics that are both playful and romantic. The track is built around a lively acoustic guitar riff, with additional instrumentation including drums, bass, and electric guitar. Hayes’ vocals are confident and energetic, perfectly matching the song’s upbeat vibe. Lyrically, “This Girl” celebrates the joys of falling in love, with Hayes singing about how his life has been transformed by the special woman in his life. Overall, “This Girl” is a fun, infectious song that highlights Hayes’ ability to blend elements of country, pop, and rock into his music. It’s no wonder that it’s one of his most beloved tracks among fans.

9. One Shot

“One Shot” is a high-energy, rock-infused track that showcases Hunter Hayes’ impressive musicianship and songwriting abilities. Released in 2019, the song features driving electric guitar riffs, powerful drums, and Hayes’ signature catchy melodies. The lyrics are about taking risks and seizing the moment, with Hayes urging listeners to make the most of every opportunity that comes their way. Throughout the song, Hayes’ vocals are intense and passionate, perfectly matching the song’s urgent message. Overall, “One Shot” is an empowering anthem that encourages listeners to live life to the fullest and pursue their dreams. It’s a testament to Hayes’ ability to blend different genres and create music that is both catchy and meaningful.

8. Dear God

“Dear God” is a deeply personal and emotional ballad that showcases Hunter Hayes’ vulnerable side as a songwriter and performer. Released in 2019, the song features a stripped-down arrangement of acoustic guitar and piano, allowing Hayes’ heartfelt vocals to take center stage. The lyrics are a heartfelt plea to God for guidance and strength in times of struggle, with Hayes expressing his doubts and fears with honesty and sincerity. Throughout the song, Hayes’ vocals are raw and powerful, conveying the depth of emotion behind the lyrics. Overall, “Dear God” is a moving and powerful song that resonates with listeners on a deeply personal level. It’s a testament to Hayes’ ability to create music that is both vulnerable and relatable, and it’s no wonder that it’s become one of his most beloved tracks.

7. Missing You

“Missing You” is a heartfelt and emotional ballad that showcases Hunter Hayes’ sensitive side as a songwriter and performer. Released in 2015, the song features a beautiful arrangement of acoustic guitar and piano, with Hayes’ vocals conveying the depth of emotion behind the lyrics. The song is about the pain of missing someone you love, with Hayes singing about the memories that haunt him and the longing he feels in his heart. The chorus is particularly powerful, with Hayes’ vocals soaring over the gentle instrumentation. Overall, “Missing You” is a beautiful and poignant song that captures the bittersweet feeling of longing for someone who is no longer with you. It’s a testament to Hayes’ ability to write deeply personal and relatable music, and it’s no wonder that it’s become a fan favorite over the years.

6. Everybody’s Got Somebody but Me (feat. Jason Mraz)

“Everybody’s Got Somebody but Me” is a catchy and upbeat track that showcases Hunter Hayes’ ability to blend different genres and collaborate with other artists. Released in 2013, the song features guest vocals from Jason Mraz, adding an extra layer of texture to the already dynamic track. The song is about feeling left out when everyone else around you is in a relationship, with Hayes and Mraz trading playful verses about their single status. The chorus is particularly catchy, with Hayes’ vocals soaring over a lively arrangement of acoustic guitar, drums, and hand claps. Overall, “Everybody’s Got Somebody but Me” is a fun and lighthearted song that’s sure to put a smile on your face. It’s a testament to Hayes’ ability to create music that’s both entertaining and relatable, and it’s no wonder that it’s become one of his most popular tracks.

5. Invisible

“Invisible” is a powerful and emotional song that showcases Hunter Hayes’ ability to create music that addresses important issues. Released in 2014, the song features a piano melody and a simple, yet effective arrangement of drums and acoustic guitar. The lyrics are about feeling alone and invisible, with Hayes singing about the pain of being bullied and struggling to fit in. The chorus is particularly moving, with Hayes urging listeners to embrace their uniqueness and not be afraid to be themselves. The song’s bridge section adds a powerful twist, with a spoken word section featuring real-life stories of individuals who have faced bullying and discrimination. Overall, “Invisible” is a powerful and meaningful song that raises awareness about an important issue and encourages listeners to stand up for themselves and others. It’s a testament to Hayes’ ability to create music that’s both entertaining and socially relevant, and it’s no wonder that it’s become one of his most beloved tracks.

4. I Want Crazy

“I Want Crazy” is an infectious and upbeat track that showcases Hunter Hayes’ ability to create catchy pop-infused country music. Released in 2013, the song features a driving beat and an energetic guitar riff, with Hayes’ vocals perfectly capturing the song’s passionate and impulsive lyrics. The chorus is particularly catchy, with Hayes singing about his desire to break free and take risks in the name of love. The bridge section adds a surprising twist, with a melodic break featuring strings and a choir, before the final chorus brings back the song’s infectious energy. Overall, “I Want Crazy” is a fun and catchy song that captures the feeling of being young, wild, and in love. It’s a testament to Hayes’ ability to blend different genres and create music that’s both heartfelt and entertaining, and it’s no wonder that it’s become one of his most beloved tracks.

3. Tell Me

“Tell Me” is a beautiful and heartfelt ballad that showcases Hunter Hayes’ ability to convey raw emotion through his music. Released in 2019, the song features a gentle acoustic guitar riff and a delicate piano melody, allowing Hayes’ vocals to take center stage. The lyrics are about the struggle to communicate with someone you love, with Hayes singing about the frustration of feeling like you’re not being heard or understood. The chorus is particularly powerful, with Hayes’ vocals soaring over the gentle instrumentation. The song’s climax features a stunning vocal performance from Hayes, with his voice reaching new heights of intensity and emotion. Overall, “Tell Me” is a beautiful and powerful song that captures the feeling of being vulnerable and alone in a relationship. It’s a testament to Hayes’ ability to write deeply personal and relatable music, and it’s no wonder that it’s become a fan favorite over the years.

2. Victory

“Victory” is a triumphant and inspiring anthem that showcases Hunter Hayes’ ability to blend different genres and create music that’s both uplifting and meaningful. Released in 2019, the song features a driving beat and an energetic guitar riff, with Hayes’ vocals perfectly capturing the song’s optimistic and empowering lyrics. The chorus is particularly catchy, with Hayes singing about the power of perseverance and determination in the face of adversity. The bridge section adds a surprising twist, with a rap section featuring Hayes’ fast-paced rhymes and dynamic wordplay. Overall, “Victory” is a powerful and motivating song that encourages listeners to chase their dreams and never give up. It’s a testament to Hayes’ ability to create music that’s both entertaining and meaningful, and it’s no wonder that it’s become one of his most popular tracks among fans.

1. Wanted

“Wanted” is a timeless and classic ballad that showcases Hunter Hayes’ incredible talent as a songwriter and performer. Released in 2012, the song features a beautiful acoustic guitar riff and Hayes’ signature heartfelt vocals, perfectly capturing the song’s romantic and emotional lyrics. The chorus is particularly powerful, with Hayes singing about his desire to be with the person he loves and his commitment to making them feel wanted and cherished. The song’s climax features a stunning vocal performance from Hayes, with his voice reaching new heights of intensity and emotion. Overall, “Wanted” is a beautiful and poignant song that captures the feeling of being deeply in love and willing to do anything to make the person you love happy. It’s a testament to Hayes’ ability to write deeply personal and relatable music, and it’s no wonder that it’s become one of his most beloved tracks among fans.