There is nothing like seeing an artist mature before your very eyes and regain the spark for life which had been missing in previous incarnations. For singer-songwriter Theo Major, the darker moodier sentiments of his previous work have been replaced with the smooth R&B soulful vibes of his debut single and visual, “SUPA,” and the way he approaches life today.

The accompanying visual for “SUPA” sees Theo Major in a thoughtful, but positive mood, looking back on a failed relationship due to his inattention to his lady’s emotional needs. Backed up with Philly rapper Shawn Smith whose lyrical flow is beyond tight, the pair deliver on all fronts.

“The theme of my single, ‘SUPA,’ was written from the perspective of the guy who was ‘dirty macking’ my college girlfriend while I was doing my own thing,” Theo Major says of the new single. “He would get her Starbucks everyday … among other things. He was applying pressure, while I was taking her for granted. Needless to say I lost her. Writing this song was kinda a way to flesh out those feelings.”

Directed by Ibrahim Golden and featuring the Hip Hop rhymes of Shawn Smith, this is not Theo’s first trip round the sun and his new direction reflects his changing approach to life. Acknowledging the legacy of his Philadelphia home and artists such as Teddy Pendergrass, Theo is also influenced by artists such as Andre 3000, T-Pain, Sade, Ryan Leslie, Childish Gambino, Kaytranda, Smino, Lucky Daye and Channel Tres. Just like them, his music is intelligent and heartfelt and the video keeps pace with those themes.

The sound of the single, and some of Theo’s upcoming music can be described as “genre-bending.” Edgy yet smooth. Always soulful, music that can make you dance and feel the sound.This release is the introduction of the fresh take on R&B/Soul that we’re going for. Introducing listeners to who Theo Major is– which is unconventional.

Upbeat, fun and putting a smile on the dial, Theo is a star both in front of the camera and in the studio. With an upcoming EP titled ‘Pastel Soul’ and more releases in the pipeline, there is so much more to come from Theo Major. This is just the beginning as he steps into the major leagues.

