Roll-up pianos are a convenient and portable option for musicians and music enthusiasts. They can be easily transported and stored, and often come with built-in speakers and other features that make them a great choice for those who want to play piano on the go. Here are the top 10 best roll-up pianos currently available on the market:
- Lujex keyboard piano 61 Keys Roll Up Piano – $52.19 – Rating 9/10 – The Lujex keyboard piano is a 61-key roll-up piano that is made of high-quality, environmental silicone, making it non-toxic, wear-resistant, and soft to the touch. It has received FCC product quality certification and has crisp, vibrant sound that mimics a real piano. It is small and easy to carry, with a built-in 1700mAh lithium battery that provides 10 hours of continuous use. It has multi-function features, including a built-in loudspeaker, 128 international standard tones, rhythms and demo songs, as well as a USB MIDI output and recording/programming/playback capabilities. It also comes with a 180-day warranty and a 30-day return policy.
- Lamir 88 Keys Roll Up Piano – $69.98 – Rating 8.2/10 – The Lamir 88 Keys Roll Up Piano is an upgraded version of a traditional roll-up piano that features a numeric keyboard for 128 tones and 128 rhythms. It is lightweight, weighing only 2.76 pounds, and has 20 built-in demos, which can last for 12-13 hours. The 88 keys of the piano simulates the real piano to the maximum extent and has a teaching model that is perfect for both entertainment and learning purposes. The piano can be played on any flat surface and can easily be rolled up and stored in a small bag. It has 13 functions, such as MIDI, record, and teaching function, and 5 different interfaces that allow you to play it with a mobile phone or earphone. The keys are made of thick silicone and easy to clean.
- Lightahead Portable 61 Keys Roll-Up Flexible Electronic Piano Keyboard – $39.99 – Rating 8.2/10 – The Lightahead Portable 61 Keys Roll-Up Flexible Electronic Piano Keyboard is a compact and portable piano that can be hand-carried and rolled up for easy storage. It features 61 standard keys, including black keys, with 128 tones, 128 rhythms, and 45 demo songs that are perfect for home education and kids toys. The piano has a record, edit, and play function, allowing you to record the music you play. It is suitable for children beginners, family fun, or people on the go and is easy to learn and quick to master. It can be connected to a PC for editing and recording via a MIDI cable (not included) and has a built-in speaker and can also support external headphone or loudspeaker. It can be powered by an AC adapter (included) or 4 AAA batteries (not included).
- MAGICON NEW 49 Key Roll Up Electronic Digital Music Piano – $33.99 – Rating 8/10 – The MAGICON NEW 49 Key Roll Up Electronic Digital Music Piano is a portable and flexible piano that features 49 simulation keys, 6 demo songs, and 8 timbre, which mimics the sound of a real piano. The keys are made of silicon rubber, which provide a soft touch and quick rebound. The piano can be connected to earphones and sound machines for a stereo sound effect and can be charged via USB with a 2.5 hour charging time and 4 hours of continuous playtime. It has a built-in speaker and fully adjustable volume. It also has a recording feature that allows you to listen and improve your playing skills. It is easy to roll up for storage and carrying, making it suitable for beginners or as a gift.
- Hami 88 Keys Roll-up Piano – $79.99 – Rating 8/10 – The Hami 88 Keys Roll-up Piano is a portable, standard 88-key digital piano that features 128 excellent sounds, 128 rhythms, and 20 demos. It is lightweight and foldable, with a built-in rechargeable battery that allows for play on the go for up to 15 hours. The piano has a built-in double speaker and can connect to a phone to play songs for auxiliary exercises and microphone for karaoke. It has multifunctional interface that supports MIDI, maintenance, recording, USB, external speakers, headphones, and external power supply. It is well-designed, with black keys higher than white, high-end keyboard thickening sense of perfection, and high sensitivity. It is perfect for children and beginners and comes with a 12-month warranty.
- VAlinks Rainbow Roll Up Piano with 49 Keys – $35.09 – Rating 8/10 – The VAlinks Rainbow Roll Up Piano is a 49-key electronic piano that features MP3 player, recording function, 47 kinds of tones, 128 kinds of rhythm, and 14 demo songs. It is a great gift for beginners and children. The piano has a roll up design and is portable and durable, making it easy to store or take with you anywhere. It is powered by a built-in lithium battery which is wireless and rechargeable, allowing you to play it anytime. It is made of high-quality ABS and non-toxic silicone rubber. The piano has a beautiful rainbow color that makes it a good educational toy for children and an ideal gift choice for birthday/holiday parties, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year. It also comes with a 60-day, risk-free return policy.
- Costzon Roll Up Piano – Electronic 88 Keys – $59.99 – Rating 8/10 – The Costzon Roll Up Piano is an electronic 88-key piano that can be easily rolled up and stored. The piano features 128 different tones, 128 rhythms, and 40 demo songs that provide a realistic piano experience. It has a built-in Bluetooth function that allows you to connect the piano to your phone or tablet and play songs from it. The piano also has a recording function that allows you to record your performances and play them back. The piano is powered by a built-in rechargeable battery that provides hours of continuous playtime. It is easy to learn and is suitable for beginners and children. The piano is also lightweight and portable, making it easy to take with you on the go.
- Blackstar 88-Key Portable Keyboard Foldable Piano – $79.99 – Rating – 7.8/10 – The Blackstar 88-Key Portable Keyboard Foldable Piano is a lightweight and compact digital piano keyboard that can fold down to 33cm and weighs just 1.6kg, making it ideal for traveling musicians and music enthusiasts. It has a rechargeable battery life of 8 hours, built-in USB and MIDI ports, and features a realistic feel and soft touch keyboard design. It is suitable for beginners, kids, students, and professionals, and includes multiple digital interface demo features such as 6 metronome settings and 30 demo songs, sustain pedal, tote bag, and piano note stickers. The price is $79.99, and it has a rating of 7.8/10.
- iLearnMusic Roll Up Piano – $39.99 – Rating 7.8/10 – The iLearnMusic Roll Up Piano is a highly portable and functional electronic keyboard that is perfect for traveling and large classroom settings. It features 128 standard tones, built-in speakers, 15 demo songs, a rechargeable battery, and a multi-functional interface that is compatible with MIDI, audio, and Bluetooth connections. This roll-up piano comes with either 88 or 61 standard keys made with premium environmental grade silicone, making it suitable for adults, beginners, and children. It has a fold-up design that allows for maximum portability, and is available in white color. The keyboard is supported by headphone connectivity, and has a thickened and raised keyboard to provide a more realistic feel when practicing.
- Rock and Roll It – Studio Roll Up Flexible Piano – $91.99 – Rating 7.6/10 – The Rock and Roll It Studio Roll Up Flexible Piano is a foldable and portable MIDI piano keyboard that is suitable for all ages. It features 61 keys, 128 keyboard tones, 128 rhythms, and 45 demo songs, making it a professional MIDI keyboard for composing music. It is USB compatible and can connect with devices such as synthesizers, samplers, or computers for sound control with MIDI output. It has 61 standard keys, built-in speaker with volume control and audio output for headphones or speakers, and it’s powered by rechargeable battery or USB (cord included). The keyboard has a digital display, tempo control key, drum sound function, record & playback, OOP recording, teaching mode, vibrato/sustain, and power saving function, making it perfect for all level of players, from beginner to master, children to adults.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the best roll up pianos on the market?
How do roll up pianos compare to traditional pianos in terms of sound quality?
Are roll up pianos portable and easy to transport?
What is the typical price range for roll up pianos?
Are roll up pianos suitable for beginners or only for more experienced musicians?
Are roll up pianos compatible with external speakers or headphones?
Are there any notable differences between different brands or models of roll up pianos?
Can you connect a roll up piano to a computer or other electronic device?
Roll Up Piano Selection Tips
When it comes to selecting a roll up piano, there are a few important factors to consider to ensure that you get a high-quality instrument that meets your needs.
First, consider the size and portability of the piano. Roll up pianos are designed to be portable, so they are usually smaller than traditional pianos. However, there are still variations in size, so make sure to choose one that is the right size for your space and needs. Also consider the weight of the piano as you may need to carry it around.
Next, think about the sound quality of the piano. Roll up pianos use a variety of technologies to produce sound, such as MIDI or samples. Look for one that uses high-quality samples or has a built-in speaker system for optimal sound quality. Some roll up pianos also have the ability to connect to external speakers for an even better sound experience.
Third, consider the touch and feel of the piano. Many roll up pianos have a similar feel to a traditional piano, but some may be more sensitive or responsive than others. Make sure to test out the touch and feel of the piano to ensure it meets your needs.
Another important factor to consider is the number of keys. A full size piano typically has 88 keys, but roll up pianos often have a smaller number of keys. Look for one that has at least 61 keys, which is the minimum number needed to play most songs.
Lastly, consider the price of the roll up piano. Roll up pianos can range in price from a few hundred dollars to several thousand dollars. Determine your budget and look for one that offers the features and quality you need within your budget.
Types of Roll up Pianos
Roll up pianos have come a long way in terms of sound quality and features, and there are now a variety of different types available to suit different needs and preferences.
One of the main types of roll up pianos is the basic roll up piano. These pianos are designed for those who are just starting to learn the piano, or for those who want a simple, affordable option for practice or performance. Basic roll up pianos typically have fewer keys and features than more advanced models, but they still offer a decent piano sound and responsive keys. Prices for basic roll up pianos can range from $50 to $150.
Another type of roll up piano is the mid-range roll up piano. These pianos are designed for more experienced musicians who want a higher level of sound quality and features than a basic roll up piano. Mid-range roll up pianos typically have a larger number of keys and a more advanced sound engine, which provides a more realistic piano sound. They also may have additional features such as weighted keys, which can help to replicate the feel of a traditional piano. Prices for mid-range roll up pianos can range from $150 to $300.
The high-end roll up piano is the most advanced type of roll up piano available. These pianos are designed for professional musicians who demand the highest level of sound quality and features. High-end roll up pianos typically have a full complement of 88 keys and an advanced sound engine that provides a highly realistic piano sound. They also may have additional features such as multiple voices and sound effects, built-in speakers, and the capability to connect to a computer for MIDI control or recording. Prices for high-end roll up pianos can range from $300 to $1000 or more.
Another type of roll up pianos is the mini roll up pianos. These pianos are designed to be even more portable and lightweight than traditional roll up pianos, making them ideal for musicians on the go. Mini roll up pianos typically have fewer keys than a traditional roll up piano, and they may also have a more basic sound engine. They are also more affordable than traditional roll up pianos, making them a great option for beginners or for those on a budget. Prices for mini roll up pianos can range from $30 to $80.
Lastly, there are roll-up pianos that come with a built-in sound engine, which allows you to play, record and edit your performances directly on the piano. These pianos come with a variety of features such as different voices, sound effects, and the ability to connect to other electronic devices, which can greatly enhance the overall functionality and versatility of the instrument.
Roll Up Piano Brands
Let us take a look at some of the top roll up piano brands and their most popular models.
Yamaha: One of the top roll up piano brands is Yamaha. The company has been manufacturing pianos for over a century and is known for its high-quality instruments. The Yamaha P-115B is one of the company’s most popular roll up pianos, known for its realistic piano sound, responsive keys, and overall value for the price. Additionally, the Yamaha P-125 is a more advanced model, which has more features such as improved sound engine and a variety of voices, and is suitable for more experienced pianists.
Casio: Casio’s roll up pianos are known for their high-quality sound and advanced features. The Casio SA-77 is a popular model among beginners, it’s a mini roll-up piano that comes with 44 mini keys and a variety of voices and sound effects. Additionally, the Casio LK-265 is a more advanced model with 61 full-size keys, a built-in microphone and a variety of learning features, making it a good option for those who are learning to play the piano.
RockJam: Their pianos are known for their portability and affordability. The RockJam 61-Key Electronic Keyboard is a great option for those looking for a more affordable roll-up piano. It comes with 61 full-size keys, a variety of voices and sound effects and a built-in learning system.
Alesis: Alesis is another well-known brand of roll up pianos, known for their high-quality sound engines and advanced features. The Alesis Recital Pro is a great option for more experienced musicians, as it comes with weighted keys, a variety of voices and sound effects and the capability to connect to a computer or other electronic device.
Hamzer: Their pianos are known for their affordability and good sound quality. The Hamzer 61-Key Digital Music Piano is a great option for beginners, it comes with 61 full-size keys, a variety of voices and sound effects and a built-in learning system.
How to Learn to Play the Roll Up Piano – Step by Step
Learning to play a roll up piano can be a fun and rewarding experience, but it can also be intimidating for beginners. However, by breaking the process down into small, manageable steps, anyone can learn to play the roll up piano. Here are some step-by-step tips on how to start learning to play a roll up piano.
Step 1: Familiarize yourself with the layout of the piano
The first step in learning to play a roll up piano is to familiarize yourself with the layout of the piano. This includes the location of the keys, the pedals, and any other buttons or controls. Take some time to explore the piano and get to know where everything is located.
Step 2: Learn the basics of piano notation
The next step is to learn the basics of piano notation. This includes understanding the musical alphabet (A-G), the different types of notes (whole, half, quarter, etc.), and the different types of rests (whole, half, quarter, etc.). There are many resources available online that can help you learn these basics, including videos, tutorials, and interactive games.
Step 3: Start with simple songs
Once you have a basic understanding of piano notation, it’s time to start learning to play simple songs. Start with songs that have a small number of notes and a simple rhythm. This will help you get used to playing the piano and build your confidence.
Step 4: Practice regularly
Practice is key to becoming a proficient piano player. Set aside a specific time each day to practice playing the piano. Even just 15-20 minutes of practice each day can make a big difference in your progress.
Step 5: Take lessons
While it’s possible to learn to play the piano on your own, taking lessons from a qualified instructor can be extremely helpful. A good instructor can help you identify and correct any bad habits, provide guidance on technique, and offer feedback on your progress.
Step 6: Listen to music
Listening to music can be a great way to improve your piano playing. Pay attention to how the different parts of the song fit together, and try to imitate what you hear. This will help you develop a better understanding of how to create music.
Step 7: Experiment with different styles of music
As you become more comfortable playing the piano, experiment with different styles of music. This will help you develop a broader understanding of music and will also help you to become a more versatile piano player.
History of Roll Up Pianos
The history of roll up pianos dates back to the late 20th century, when advancements in technology made it possible to create portable, electronic pianos that could easily be rolled up and stored away.
The first roll up pianos were basic electronic keyboard instruments that used simple, low-quality sound samples. They were primarily used as toys or for basic practice, and were not considered to be serious musical instruments. However, as technology continued to advance, so did the quality and capabilities of roll up pianos.
In the 1990s, roll up pianos began to incorporate more advanced sound samples and built-in speakers, which greatly improved their sound quality. Additionally, manufacturers began to incorporate more realistic touch and feel, making them more suitable for serious musicians.
In the early 2000s, roll up pianos began to incorporate MIDI technology, which allowed them to connect to computers and other electronic devices. This greatly expanded their capabilities, making it possible to use them for recording, composing and performing music.
In recent years, roll up pianos have continued to evolve, with manufacturers incorporating even more advanced technology, such as advanced sound samples, built-in effects, and the ability to connect to wireless devices. This has made roll up pianos more versatile and useful for a wide range of musicians, from beginners to professional performers.
Today, roll up pianos are widely used by musicians of all skill levels, and they are considered to be a serious musical instrument. They are particularly popular among traveling musicians, as they are lightweight, portable, and easy to store.