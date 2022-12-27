Remembering some of the best video game soundtracks ever

From R&B masterpieces to rock classics, music plays a vital role in gaming. In fact, it has been

crucial to the success of many releases over the years. Music helps immerse players in a gaming

environment, it enables gamers to focus on their mission at hand, and it adds to the all-round

atmosphere and vibe of a particular product beautifully well.

Video game soundtracks have certainly evolved in recent times, too. The strange sounds and the

occasional bleeps of yesteryear have been replaced by a wave of licensed tunes and orchestral

compositions that have contributed greatly to the rise of gaming in the modern world. Some tracks

are by video game composers, while others are created by world-famous bands with millions of

fans.

Music certainly elevates specific games, too. For example, if you’re settling down for a UFC

gaming session, a classic rock track will get you pumped up as you do battle inside the Octagon.

Likewise, even the more simple games, such as the Thunderstruck Wild Lightning slot, rely on

music to elevate the gaming experience on offer, with gamers able to make use of a playlist that’s

suitable for a godly setting. Put simply, without the soundtracks that accompany so many leading

titles, the games in question wouldn’t be the same. So, with that in mind, let’s take a look back at

some of the most memorable video game soundtracks ever .

FIFA Series

Since their birth, FIFA games have relied on a number of excellent songs to add to their soccer-

themed product. The entertaining soccer product most definitely requires some beautiful music,

with the various editions of the game housing a number of hits from the likes of Moonchild Sanelly,

with her self-created music genre called “Future ghetto punk”, Fatboy Slim, Jungle, Bastille, Royal

Blood, Kasabian, and British rapper and singer, Little Simz. As the makers of FIFA, EA Sports,

have shown time and time again, music and soccer go extremely well together.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3PgN-6kH5xQ"

title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write;

encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Doom

One of the most iconic games to have come to the fore, Doom also had a killer soundtrack to

accompany its all-action package. Created by American video game composer and sound

designer, Bobby Prince, the tracks throughout offer a rock and metal vibe after clearly being

inspired by world-famous bands like Slayer and Metallica. Given the brutality on show throughout a

typical Doom gaming session, Bobby Prince’s compositions were entirely accurate. Without them,

Doom simply wouldn’t be the same.

Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest

A much-loved classic, Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest features some truly brilliant

gaming music that supplements the fun on offer beautifully well. Put together by composer David

Wise, the rock-based mixes and the industrial factory beats with saxophones and drums create a

unique but truly delightful gaming adventure. While some of the planet’s most talented R&B stars

might struggle to find their place on the tunes in Donkey Kong, they’ll surely appreciate just how

suitable David Wise’s music is for the game.

Streets of Rage 2

Released in 1992, Streets of Rage 2 is an iconic title that is adored by Sega and Nintendo gamers.

Thanks to a selection of tracks by the extremely talented Yuzo Koshiro, the game was truly

faultless at the time of its release. While the graphics and gameplay wouldn’t stand up against

some of today’s more sophisticated releases, the music most definitely would, with a number of

Detroit techno and breakbeat-inspired tunes helping to add to the fighting action extremely well.

Other memorable soundtracks include Super Mario Bros, Final Fantasy VI, The Elder Scrolls V:

Skyrim, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.