The Most Influential R&B Albums Released In The 90s

R&B’s Most Influential Albums of the 90’s

The 1990’s was a pivotal time for R&B. The genre had only recently hit its stride in the public eye and

was becoming increasingly popular among worldwide audiences. This cultural wave allowed for the

expansion of R&B music and paved the way for some of the world’s most influential artists to share

their work. Here, we take a look at some memorable and influential R&B albums from the 90’s .

Poison – Bell Biv DeVoe

Characterized by its fusion of early hip-hop, dance, jazz, and modern R&B, the New Jack Swing wave

was the sound of early 90’s R&B. Poison is one of the most critically acclaimed and well-received

albums of the New Jack Swing movement, bringing forth a fresh and imaginative creativity that has

delighted fans ever since. Bell Biv DeVoe topped the R&B Albums chart with Poison in 1990 and

climbed to number five in the U.S. Billboard 200. Soon after its release, it was certified platinum.

With their debut album, Bell Biv DeVoe wanted to emulate the hip-hop culture of the late 80’s,

smooth it out with the R&B musical influence, and give it the mass appeal of pop. They created a

unique sound that has influenced hip-hop and R&B artists ever since.

My Life – Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige’s My Life arguably skyrocketed the then newly minted R&B star’s career to the

meteoric heights that made her a household name. The 1994 album is a heart-wrenchingly powerful

and autobiographical exploration of Blige’s struggles with deeply personal issues. The album touches

on abusive partnerships, drug abuse, and mental ill-health using Blige’s experiences as a focal point.

The album was a startlingly brave and honest expression of suffering, which many of her fans were

able to relate to. With My Life, Blige was part of a musical and cultural movement that shone a light

on several complex social issues and contributed to feminist R&B in a significant way. The album

received a plethora of awards, nominations, and obtained triple-platinum status in 1996.

Brown Sugar – D’Angelo

D’Angelo’s debut album, Brown Sugar, was an instrumental and vocal masterpiece that married

contemporary R&B with its forerunners, jazz, funk, and soul. Years later when have access to

the birth of the neo-soul movement in modern R&B. D'Angelo clearly draws on the old greats of funk

the birth of the neo-soul movement in modern R&B. D’Angelo clearly draws on the old greats of funk

and soul while simultaneously making them his own with the influence of hip-hop.

Brown Sugar pays homage to black American musicians throughout the 20 th century while

reinventing and redirecting a fusion of beloved genres for a new generation. Critics and fans alike

credit D’Angelo with pioneering a sound that would be carried forward by R&B artists for years to

come.

Although Brown Sugar cannot claim the same accolades as My Life or Poison, it is consistently

referenced as having begun a definitive movement within R&B that would resonate throughout the

1990’s and 2000’s. D’Angelo’s lyrical prowess, vocal talent, and creative expression is

unquestionable, as is his role in pioneering neo-soul.