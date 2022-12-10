Preview For The Miami Funk Fest With Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige is one of the hottest most iconic R&B stars in the world. She’s
making an appearance at the Miami Funk Fest to help ring in the new year.
Get Ready for the Miami Funk Fest Featuring Mary J. Blige
This countdown to the new year promises to be an epic one for attendees at the Miami Funk Fest.
The lineup was confirmed and announced this month with beloved R&B idol Mary J. Blige taking the
headlining spot. Blige will take the stage on the 30 th of December, welcoming clamoring fans to the
festival .
Blige has been a household name for decades, but she is far from finished. In fact, she is still in her
prime. She recently released her 15 th album Good Morning Gorgeous to rapturous acclaim from the
R&B community. The album has earned her a Grammy nomination as well as nominations for several
R&B awards.
After The Royalty Tour featuring Blige and Lil Nas X concluded in 2019, fans have been itching to see
the Queen of Hip Hop Soul perform again, and she wholeheartedly plans to deliver come the 30 th of
December.
Day One
The 30 th of December promises to be an incredible night for R&B fans. In addition to Mary J. Blige,
attendees can also expect performances from R&B legends Carl Thomas and Anthony Hamilton.
Hamilton’s latest release You Made a Fool of Me is another feather in the Grammy-winning artist’s
cap as he enters the third decade of his career.
Day Two
The 31st , if anything, promises to be even more stunning as Lauryn Hill and Jazmine Sullivan take to
the stage. The legendary Ms. Hill is a superb addition to the star-studded line-up, having won her
Grammy for album of the year in 2000. Jazmine Sullivan recently joined the ranks of her fellow
Grammy-winning R&B artists this year by being awarded the 2022 Grammy for Best R&B album.
All in all, this year’s Miami Funk Fest is a cannot-miss-event for R&B fans or anyone who loves thrills
All in all, this year's Miami Funk Fest is a cannot-miss-event for R&B fans. The official line up has not yet been
released in its entirety, with the organizers promising more sensational supporting R&B acts to keep
attendees entertained well into the new year. Rap legends Jeezy, Rick Ross, and T.I. are also
scheduled to perform, in case you needed another reason to get hyped.
Black Friday and VIP Tickets
The two-night event promises to be an unforgettable entry into 2023. Tickets are selling fast, so if
you want to take advantage of the Black Friday promotion, you have to act fast. Tickets are available
for only $50 with the Black Friday special. There are also three tiers of VIP tickets available, each one
promising a more exclusive and luxurious experience.
The event is set to take place at the Miami Dade County Fair & Expo Center, with plenty of merch,
good food, and even better times to be had by all those in attendance.
It’s not often we see a legendary R&B line-up like this one, let alone all in one place. If you grew up
listening to R&B and hip hop, this show is a once-in-a-lifetime event.