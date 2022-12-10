Preview For The Miami Funk Fest With Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige is one of the hottest most iconic R&B stars in the world. She’s

making an appearance at the Miami Funk Fest to help ring in the new year.

Get Ready for the Miami Funk Fest Featuring Mary J. Blige

This countdown to the new year promises to be an epic one for attendees at the Miami Funk Fest.

The lineup was confirmed and announced this month with beloved R&B idol Mary J. Blige taking the

headlining spot. Blige will take the stage on the 30 th of December, welcoming clamoring fans to the

festival .

Blige has been a household name for decades, but she is far from finished. In fact, she is still in her

prime. She recently released her 15 th album Good Morning Gorgeous to rapturous acclaim from the

R&B community. The album has earned her a Grammy nomination as well as nominations for several

R&B awards.

After The Royalty Tour featuring Blige and Lil Nas X concluded in 2019, fans have been itching to see

the Queen of Hip Hop Soul perform again, and she wholeheartedly plans to deliver come the 30 th of

December.

Day One

The 30 th of December promises to be an incredible night for R&B fans. In addition to Mary J. Blige,

attendees can also expect performances from R&B legends Carl Thomas and Anthony Hamilton.

Hamilton’s latest release You Made a Fool of Me is another feather in the Grammy-winning artist’s

cap as he enters the third decade of his career.

Day Two

The 31st , if anything, promises to be even more stunning as Lauryn Hill and Jazmine Sullivan take to

the stage. The legendary Ms. Hill is a superb addition to the star-studded line-up, having won her

Grammy for album of the year in 2000. Jazmine Sullivan recently joined the ranks of her fellow

Grammy-winning R&B artists this year by being awarded the 2022 Grammy for Best R&B album.

All in all, this year’s Miami Funk Fest is a cannot-miss-event for R&B fans or anyone who loves thrills

All in all, this year's Miami Funk Fest is a cannot-miss-event for R&B fans.

released in its entirety, with the organizers promising more sensational supporting R&B acts to keep

attendees entertained well into the new year. Rap legends Jeezy, Rick Ross, and T.I. are also

scheduled to perform, in case you needed another reason to get hyped.

Black Friday and VIP Tickets

The two-night event promises to be an unforgettable entry into 2023. Tickets are selling fast, so if

you want to take advantage of the Black Friday promotion, you have to act fast. Tickets are available

for only $50 with the Black Friday special. There are also three tiers of VIP tickets available, each one

promising a more exclusive and luxurious experience.

The event is set to take place at the Miami Dade County Fair & Expo Center, with plenty of merch,

good food, and even better times to be had by all those in attendance.

It’s not often we see a legendary R&B line-up like this one, let alone all in one place. If you grew up

listening to R&B and hip hop, this show is a once-in-a-lifetime event.