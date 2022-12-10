Celebrating 40 Years Since Michael Jackson’s Thriller

Michael Jackson’s Thriller was a musical gamechanger that shaped the world as

we know it. Find out how this record has stood the test of time for 4 decades.

Forty Years After Thriller

This year marks four decades since pop superstar, Michael Jackson, released his iconic Thriller album

with Epic Records. The album has become more than simply a meteoric success. Forty years down

the line, Thriller has gone down in history as one of the most beloved albums of all time .

Thriller was a ground-breaking album for its time. Jackson and his team artfully combined pop, hip

hop, R&B, disco, and rock ‘n’ roll music to give rise to something truly original, and unquestionably

brilliant. The album features multiple hits – the titular Thriller, Billie Jean, and Beat It among others.

Jackson used the album as an opportunity to make strides in the world of music video production as

well as pop. The music videos that followed the release of Thriller were true theatrical productions, a

trend which has influenced music video producers ever since.

Thirteen years after his passing, Jackson is still remembered for his incredible contributions to both

the culture and industry of music, with Thriller serving as a reminder of his bold creativity.

Thriller’s 40th Anniversary Release

Michael Jackson’s Estate has partnered with Sony Music to honor the legacy of Thriller with a special

40 th Anniversary edition of the album. The two-disc set will feature all the original tracks alongside

several tracks that were never released for public ears – until now. Jackson fans can expect to hear

new material recorded by the King of Pop in his prime.

Thriller’s Many Accolades

To this day, Thriller remains the best-selling album of all time by a solo artist, and the second best-

selling album of all time overall. Since its release in 1982, the album has reaped a staggering $100

million in sales. It also broke records when it was certified 30x multi-platinum, a feat never before

achieved by any other album. It stands now at 34x multi-platinum.

In 1984, Thriller won a grand total of eight Grammy Awards, becoming the most highly lauded album

of all time. In the same year, Michael Jackson won eight American Music Awards due to his work on

the album.

Thriller was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2008, just a year before Jackson’s death. For

Thriller was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2008, just a year before Jackson's death.

Thriller’s Sociocultural Significance

Thriller represented more than just commercial success for Jackson and other black artists in

America. Prior to Thriller’s phenomenal success, Jackson had struggled to gain the same level of

representation in popular media due to his skin color. MTV was at the time notoriously reluctant to

air music videos by black artists.

The sheer popularity of Thriller made it an ideal point of leverage for Jackson’s label to use to get

him more airtime on MTV, which skyrocketed not only his career, but the success of other black R&B

and hip-hop artists as well.

While we can only speculate about the measurable impact that Thriller had for black artists in the

music industry, many liberal-minded members of the industry point to the album and to Jackson as a

turning point for breaking down racial barriers in music.