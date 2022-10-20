The Best UK R&B Festivals to attend in 2023 – Skiddle

Silky vocal runs that make you melt like chocolate, delicious drinks, excellent vibes, and your

favourite crew to share it all with – RnB festivals are where all the best memories are made.

And as winter creeps up, we need something to shed a bit of sunshine on our lives. We need

to get some amazing RnB festivals booked in for 2023.

But since there are dozens and dozens of festivals popping up everywhere, it can be tricky

to narrow it down to the best. So we put together this list of the best UK festivals where you

can enjoy the smooth, soulful tones of your favourite RnB artists. Check them out below.

Parklife

When: Saturday 10th – Sunday 11th June 2023

Where: Heaton Park, Manchester, Northern England

2022 lineup: Joy Crookes, Arlo Parks, Raye, Gabriels, Mahalia, Children of Zeus,

Megan Thee Stallion, Lewis Capaldi, Tyler, the Creator, and many more

While you might know Parklife as a hip hop and electronic music festival, this killer fest has

all sorts of sounds on its lineup. Last year saw some silky smooth RnB acts such as Joy

Crookes and Raye on its stages. The lineups are always impressive, packing in some of the

biggest names from various genres, and it's a fantastic choice for those who don’t fancy

camping and enjoy a wide spectrum of music .

Strawberries & Creem

When: 2023 dates TBA

Where: Childerley Orchard, Cambridge, South England

2022 lineup: Tems, Ella Mai, Mabel, Children of Zeus, Pip Millett, The Compozers,

Bellah, Tamera, Lil Wayne/Ludacris, Wilkinson, Sub Focus, and many more

Strawberries & Creem always has a fair few RnB artists that sound like the sonic equivalent

of caramel on its lineups. It’s one of those UK festivals where there are positive vibes all

around, and everyone just wants to have a good time listening to some of the best artists on

the scene. Lineups feature RnB, hip hop, electronic, afrobeats, dancehall, grime, and more.

Keep an eye out for the 2023 lineup, as it's sure to be fire.

We Out Here

When: August 2023

Where: Abbots Ripton, Cambridge, South England

2022 lineup: Eddie Chacon, George Riley, Isabelle Brown, Obongjayar, Ojerime,

Raquel Martins, Secret Night Gang, Wayne Snow, Mr Scruff, Marshmello, Yung Singh,

Luke Una, and many more

Another multi-genre bonanza, We Out Here has all sorts of genres on its lineup. One of the

best UK festivals for discovering the hottest new artists, you’ll find everything here, including

jazz, RnB, electronic, dance, indie, and even a splash of metal. But there are also some

bigger names on the 2022 lineup you might recognise, such as Mr Scruff and Luke Una. A

super wholesome vibe, there's a lake to swim in, a forest dance area, independent cinema

and record fairs, responsibly sourced food and independent brews to enjoy.

Titan Festival

When: August 2023

Where: Copthall Playing Fields, North West London, England

2022 lineup: Shontelle, Lloyd, Bobby V, Jon B, J. Holiday, T Pain, Fatman Scoop,

Lumidee, DJ Scottie B, and many more

Titan is definitely one of the best day festivals for RnB fans. 2022’s lineup was overflowing

with RnB stars but also featured splashes of hip hop, afrobeat, pop, amapiano, electronic

genres, and reggae. They even had a bit of calypso in there too! More than just tunes, this

celebration of global music and culture has funfair rides and games for when your feet need

a break from all the dancing. Certain to go just as hard this year as it did in 2022, Titan is

one of the biggest and best RnB festivals in the UK.

Love Supreme Jazz Festival

When: Friday 30th June – Sunday 2nd July 2023

Where: Glynde Place, East Sussex, South England

2022 lineup: Eryka Badu, TLC, Lianne La Havas, Tom Misch, Gregory Porter, Sister

Sledge, Ezra Collective, The Brand New Heavies, Samm Henshaw, and many more

If you like the look of last year's lineup, know that early bird tickets for this festival will be

available soon, so keep an eye out! As the name suggests, this fest showcases plenty of

world-class jazz acts. But that’s not all. You can find funk, soul, blues, hip hop, and, most

importantly, RnB on its lineups, too. Fusing the ethos of European jazz fests like Montreux

with the UK festival culture, Love Supreme is a unique and showcases some of the

smoothest, most delicious genres.

Wireless

When: Friday 7th – Sunday 9th July 2023

Where: Finsbury Park, London, South England

2022 lineup: SZA, Ari Lennox, Doja Cat, Giveon, Jhené Aiko, Kali Uchis, Little Simz,

Mahalia, Summer Walker, Ayra Starr, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Snoh Aalegra, Omah Lay,

Miraa May, Lucky Daye, Berwyn, and many more

Wireless has a reputation as one of the biggest UK festivals that focuses primarily on hip

hop. But, as you can see from last years lineup, there’s plenty of RnB to enjoy there too. So

if you love both hip hop and RnB, you’re in for a huge treat at Wireless. Known for crowds

that sing every word and sunny weather, Wireless is a cracking festival if you want to sing at

the top of your lungs without worrying about being drenched in rain. Although, with British

weather you never really know… Fingers crossed!

Cloud X

When: 2023 dates TBA

Where: London, South England

2022 lineup: BIIG PIIG, Spinall, Sam Wise, Santino Le Saint, Sasha Keable,

FelixThe1st, NAYANA IZ, Scuti, JoJo

In 2022, this “good vibes only” festival went down in Greenwich’s Studio 338 and saw RnB,

soul, hip hop, and alternative sounds take over for the day. Cloud X is a record label that

was founded by LGBT+ and POC with the aim to give a platform to exceptional artists a

platform regardless of genre and allow them to develop their sound. Due to its nature, you

won’t find a festival like this.

There are so many brilliant UK festivals that are perfect for singing and dancing to your

favourite RnB artists while discovering new artists you’ll listen to on repeat for weeks. And

Skiddle’s here to help you find the best!