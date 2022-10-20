The Best UK R&B Festivals to attend in 2023 – Skiddle

Silky vocal runs that make you melt like chocolate, delicious drinks, excellent vibes, and your
favourite crew to share it all with – RnB festivals are where all the best memories are made.
And as winter creeps up, we need something to shed a bit of sunshine on our lives. We need
to get some amazing RnB festivals booked in for 2023.
But since there are dozens and dozens of festivals popping up everywhere, it can be tricky
to narrow it down to the best. So we put together this list of the best UK festivals where you
can enjoy the smooth, soulful tones of your favourite RnB artists. Check them out below.
Parklife
When: Saturday 10th – Sunday 11th June 2023
Where: Heaton Park, Manchester, Northern England
2022 lineup: Joy Crookes, Arlo Parks, Raye, Gabriels, Mahalia, Children of Zeus,
Megan Thee Stallion, Lewis Capaldi, Tyler, the Creator, and many more
While you might know Parklife as a hip hop and electronic music festival, this killer fest has
all sorts of sounds on its lineup. Last year saw some silky smooth RnB acts such as Joy
Crookes and Raye on its stages. The lineups are always impressive, packing in some of the
biggest names from various genres, and it's a fantastic choice for those who don’t fancy
camping and enjoy a wide spectrum of music .
Strawberries & Creem
When: 2023 dates TBA
Where: Childerley Orchard, Cambridge, South England
2022 lineup: Tems, Ella Mai, Mabel, Children of Zeus, Pip Millett, The Compozers,
Bellah, Tamera, Lil Wayne/Ludacris, Wilkinson, Sub Focus, and many more
Strawberries & Creem always has a fair few RnB artists that sound like the sonic equivalent
of caramel on its lineups. It’s one of those UK festivals where there are positive vibes all
around, and everyone just wants to have a good time listening to some of the best artists on
the scene. Lineups feature RnB, hip hop, electronic, afrobeats, dancehall, grime, and more.
Keep an eye out for the 2023 lineup, as it's sure to be fire.
We Out Here
When: August 2023
Where: Abbots Ripton, Cambridge, South England
2022 lineup: Eddie Chacon, George Riley, Isabelle Brown, Obongjayar, Ojerime,
Raquel Martins, Secret Night Gang, Wayne Snow, Mr Scruff, Marshmello, Yung Singh,
Luke Una, and many more
Another multi-genre bonanza, We Out Here has all sorts of genres on its lineup. One of the
best UK festivals for discovering the hottest new artists, you’ll find everything here, including
jazz, RnB, electronic, dance, indie, and even a splash of metal. But there are also some
bigger names on the 2022 lineup you might recognise, such as Mr Scruff and Luke Una. A
super wholesome vibe, there's a lake to swim in, a forest dance area, independent cinema
and record fairs, responsibly sourced food and independent brews to enjoy.
Titan Festival
When: August 2023
Where: Copthall Playing Fields, North West London, England
2022 lineup: Shontelle, Lloyd, Bobby V, Jon B, J. Holiday, T Pain, Fatman Scoop,
Lumidee, DJ Scottie B, and many more
Titan is definitely one of the best day festivals for RnB fans. 2022’s lineup was overflowing
with RnB stars but also featured splashes of hip hop, afrobeat, pop, amapiano, electronic
genres, and reggae. They even had a bit of calypso in there too! More than just tunes, this
celebration of global music and culture has funfair rides and games for when your feet need
a break from all the dancing. Certain to go just as hard this year as it did in 2022, Titan is
one of the biggest and best RnB festivals in the UK.
Love Supreme Jazz Festival
When: Friday 30th June – Sunday 2nd July 2023
Where: Glynde Place, East Sussex, South England
2022 lineup: Eryka Badu, TLC, Lianne La Havas, Tom Misch, Gregory Porter, Sister
Sledge, Ezra Collective, The Brand New Heavies, Samm Henshaw, and many more
If you like the look of last year's lineup, know that early bird tickets for this festival will be
available soon, so keep an eye out! As the name suggests, this fest showcases plenty of
world-class jazz acts. But that’s not all. You can find funk, soul, blues, hip hop, and, most
importantly, RnB on its lineups, too. Fusing the ethos of European jazz fests like Montreux
with the UK festival culture, Love Supreme is a unique and showcases some of the
smoothest, most delicious genres.
Wireless
When: Friday 7th – Sunday 9th July 2023
Where: Finsbury Park, London, South England
2022 lineup: SZA, Ari Lennox, Doja Cat, Giveon, Jhené Aiko, Kali Uchis, Little Simz,
Mahalia, Summer Walker, Ayra Starr, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Snoh Aalegra, Omah Lay,
Miraa May, Lucky Daye, Berwyn, and many more
Wireless has a reputation as one of the biggest UK festivals that focuses primarily on hip
hop. But, as you can see from last years lineup, there’s plenty of RnB to enjoy there too. So
if you love both hip hop and RnB, you’re in for a huge treat at Wireless. Known for crowds
that sing every word and sunny weather, Wireless is a cracking festival if you want to sing at
the top of your lungs without worrying about being drenched in rain. Although, with British
weather you never really know… Fingers crossed!
Cloud X
When: 2023 dates TBA
Where: London, South England
2022 lineup: BIIG PIIG, Spinall, Sam Wise, Santino Le Saint, Sasha Keable,
FelixThe1st, NAYANA IZ, Scuti, JoJo
In 2022, this “good vibes only” festival went down in Greenwich’s Studio 338 and saw RnB,
soul, hip hop, and alternative sounds take over for the day. Cloud X is a record label that
was founded by LGBT+ and POC with the aim to give a platform to exceptional artists a
platform regardless of genre and allow them to develop their sound. Due to its nature, you
won’t find a festival like this.
There are so many brilliant UK festivals that are perfect for singing and dancing to your
favourite RnB artists while discovering new artists you’ll listen to on repeat for weeks. And
Skiddle’s here to help you find the best!