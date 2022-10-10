Who Is Etta James?

Etta James, whose birth name is Jamesetta Hawkins, was born on 25 January 1938, Los Angeles,

California, U.S. She died on 20 January 2012 in Riverside, California. James was popular American

rhythm-and-blues entertainer who in time became a successful ballad singer.

Early Life And Career

James got her first professional vocal training at the age of five from James Earle Hines, who was the

musical director of the Echoes of Eden choir at the St. Paul Baptist Church in South-Central Los

Angeles. She rapidly became known for having an extraordinarily strong voice for a child her age.

She frequently performed in Nashville's famed R&B clubs on the so-called "Chitlin' Circuit" in the

1940s, 50s, and 60s. In 1950, James's biological mother took her to the Fillmore district in San

Francisco. Within a number of years, she started listening to doo-wop and was encouraged put

together form a girl group, the Creolettes (so called for the members' light-skinned skins).

At quite the tender age of 14, she met musician Johnny Otis. Stories about how they met differ:

* In Otis's version, Etta came to his hotel after one of his performances in the city and then

persuaded him to audition her.

* Another story was that Otis saw the Creolettes performing at a Los Angeles nightclub and

wanted them to record a cover to Hank Ballard's "Work with Me, Annie".

Otis took on the Creolettes and assisted them with signing Modern Records, at which point they

changed their name to Peaches. At this time Otis also came up with James her stage name,

swapping” Jamesetta" (her given first name) into "Etta James." In 1954, James’ recorded and was

recognised as co-author for "The Wallflower" (a title change to the abovementioned song, "Work

with Me, Annie"), which was released in the mid-50s.

The original title of the song was really "Roll with Me, Henry" however it had been changed in order

to avoid censorship at the time (roll suggesting sexual activity). In February of 1955, the song reached number one on the Hot Rhythm & Blues Tracks chart. Its success also gave the Peaches an

opening spot on Little Richard's national tour.

Later Years And Death

As she entered her 70s, James started struggling with health issues. She was hospitalised in 2010 for

a blood infection along with other ailments. It was later discovered that the legendary singer

suffered from dementia and was getting treatment for leukaemia.

Her medical condition came to light in court papers that were filed by her husband, Artis Mills. Mills

wanted to gain control over $1 million of James' money, a sum that online pokies NZ players dream

of winning. However he was challenged by James' two sons, Donto and Sametto. The two parties

later worked out an agreement.

James released her last studio album, The Dreamer, in November 2011, which received great

reviews. A few weeks later, James' doctor made an announcement that the singer was terminally ill.

James passed away at her home in Riverside, California, on 20 January 2012. Today, she is still be

considered one of music's most dynamic singers.