Nine-time Grammy Award Winner Rihanna Will Headline The Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show

On Sept. 25, Rihanna and Apple Music confirmed speculation that the nine-time Grammy Award

winner will headline the Super Bowl 57 halftime show.

In an Instagram post that day, Rihanna hinted that she would be performing at the show. Apple

Music, the new official sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show, confirmed that it will indeed

happen via Twitter. Apple replaced Pepsi as the event’s official sponsor after Pepsi decided not

to renew the Super Bowl halftime show as part of their deal with the league.

Super Bowl 57, which will be broadcast by FOX as per the NFL’s broadcast rotation for the big

game, will take place on Feb. 12 inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

This will be the third Super Bowl to take place in the venue, the others being Super Bowl 42 in

2008 and Super Bowl 49 in 2015. Super Bowl 30 behind the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh

Steelers in 1996 (in Tempe) was the first Super Bowl game to be held in The Copper State.

Rihanna Joins a Long List Of Legendary Singers To Perform At The Super Bowl



Rihanna is one of the most accomplished and beloved singers of all time. She was certainly

among the biggest names in the music industry to have never performed at a Super Bowl

halftime show, but that will change in four short months.

This will mark the first-ever Super Bowl performance for Rihanna. Bruno Mars, Beyoncé, Justin

Timberlake and Nelly are among the notable singers who’ve performed at more than one

halftime show.

The Super Bowl 56 halftime show at SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California received widespread

acclaim. The show was headlined by Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and

Eminem. It featured special appearances from 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak.

That star-studded Super Bowl 56 halftime show garnered 112.3 million viewers. The NFL

announced an estimated audience of over 208 million for the Super Bowl, which saw the Los

Angeles Rams (playing at their own stadium) defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in a thriller

that went down to the final minute.

Rihanna joins a very special and lengthy list of music icons who will headline the Super Bowl

halftime show.

The list includes the New Kids on the Block (Super Bowl 25 in 1991), Michael Jackson (Super

Bowl 27 in 1993), Diana Ross (the aforementioned Super Bowl 30 game in Tempe), U2 (Super

Bowl 36 in 2002) Paul McCartney (Super Bowl 39 in 2005), The Rolling Stones (Super Bowl 40

in 2006), Prince (Super Bowl 41 in 2007) and Madonna (Super Bowl 46 in 2012).

The 34-year-old Rihanna has sold over 250 million albums worldwide. In July, it was announced

that she became the youngest self-made female billionaire ever; Forbes has valued her net

worth at $1.4 billion.

Rihanna will have the honors of taking the grand stage in Glendale on Feb. 12. More than 100

million viewers will definitely tune in for what will be one of the many defining moments of her

illustrious music career.