Many high schools in many countries include music as part of their curriculum. Some students study music professionally in specialized schools in addition to their basic education or enroll in colleges. Higher education in this field is gaining in popularity, and new areas, including interdisciplinary areas, are emerging. The foreign music industry is growing rapidly, and the need for young professionals is only increasing every year.

Why is it worth getting a music education abroad?

Many students choose such countries for higher music education as the USA, Great Britain, Germany, and Canada. And this is no coincidence: these are the places where universities offer the most up-to-date programs that take into account the latest industry trends. Students abroad often get a chance to take master classes from world-renowned musicians and expand their professional horizons.

While studying abroad, students can attend concerts of their favorite artists and network with like-minded musicians from different countries. Thanks to the internships included in the curriculum and business contacts with potential employers, graduates easily find jobs in any country of the world after graduation .

How to get a music education abroad?

As with other professionals, prospective musicians can earn a degree: Bachelor's, Master's, or Ph.D. A bachelor's degree in music abroad usually takes four years to complete, leading to a Bachelor of Music or Bachelor of Arts degree. Students may study composition, conducting, a particular instrument, or a type of music (e.g., folk, church, jazz).

Master's programs are two years in length. Interdisciplinary (e.g., Music Therapy) and highly specialized (e.g., Ethnomusicology) tracks are more common at this level of study. Some institutions offer a joint bachelor's and master's degree that lasts 5.5 years.

The next step – the Ph.D. degree – takes at least three years. The content of the programs is focused on the development of research skills. Universities offer various areas: classical music, research in the arts, music technology, and art business. Students can also take short courses, postgraduate one-year continuing education programs, and participate in summer schools.

What are the requirements for admission?

The requirements for admission to a bachelor's degree may vary from institution to institution. But virtually all institutions require:

* Proof of proficiency in the foreign language in which classes are taught. For example, The Juilliard School requires English language proficiency (IELTS Academic – 6, TOEFL – 73).

* Take the entrance exam. Some universities accept video recordings of the creative test, while others invite you to an in-person examination based on the results of the preliminary selection. They test your knowledge of music theory, your instrument skills, and your musical ear. Admissions committees generally ask you to perform pieces of various styles and genres to better assess your competence.

* Submit high school diploma and transcripts with grades. Universities may also ask for a resume, letter of motivation, recommendations, and portfolio.



Top 10 Universities for Studying Music Abroad



1.The Juilliard School

One of America's largest private art schools. According to QS World University Rankings 2021, it is the best in the world in the performing arts. The Juilliard School was founded in 1905 and is located in New York City. In addition to music, dance and drama are studied here. The school offers a wide range of educational levels (bachelor's, master's, doctoral, and diploma programs) and specializations (instrument, vocal arts, jazz, composition, orchestral conducting, string quartet, and historical performance). In addition to the core curriculum, preparatory courses and summer schools are available to applicants.

2. Royal College of Music

The Royal College of Music, located in London, ranks as the second best performing arts university in the world. The College was founded in 1882 by Edward VII of Wales. Its alumni include composers Gustav Holst and Ralph Vaughan-Williams, conductor Leopold Stokowski and singers Joan Sutherland, James Galway, and John Lill. The college has nine departments: wind instruments, composition, conducting, keyboards, historical performance, percussion, string instruments, vocal, and wind instruments.



3. Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (formerly the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama) is located in downtown Glasgow. The institution is ranked third in QS World University Rankings 2021 and has an excellent academic reputation. In addition to the music department, there are departments of dance, film, drama, and pedagogy. Undergraduate and graduate programs are available to applicants. In addition to

classical specializations, the Conservatory has a master's program "Psychology in the Arts (Music)". – The only one of its kind in Scotland.



4. Royal Academy of Music

The Royal Academy of Music is the oldest institution of higher education in the United Kingdom in its field. The Conservatory is located in London. Prominent alumni include Sir Elton John. Applicants can choose from a large number of undergraduate and graduate majors: instrument, vocal, jazz, opera, historical performance, concert performance, conducting, and composition.



5.Conservatoire national supérieur de musique et de danse de Paris

The only French higher education institution in our ranking. The Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique et de Danse de Paris is one of the five best high schools for the performing arts. Here you can study such areas as vocals, instrumentation, jazz, historical performance, conducting, and composition, as well as "Musicology" and "Sound Professions" (electroacoustic functioning of instruments).