MyIdol.com – the digital monument for the greatest artist in history, Michael Jackson

MyIdol.com is the most comprehensive project ever created for the king of pop. This entire new

format of documentation will not only tell Michael Jackson’s true story but also show other facets

in various categories – including unreleased content. Part of the digital format MyIdol.com is the

“Fan Artwork” category which presents the most beautiful artworks of MJ’s fans and let them be

part of the digital monument. The profit made with the MyIdol.com app will go 100 % to the

MyIdol Foundation which builds schools, enables education and creates inspiration – like MJ did .

What is MyIdol.com all about?

MyIdol.com is the digital monument for Michael Jackson and will be available as an app for

smartphone and as a Web version. It is the biggest project ever originated for MJ, meaning

MyIdol.com regularly provides new content over the next two years, including unreleased content

(paintings made by MJ and many other contents). This format allows MyIdol.com to present the

artist in a way nobody has done before.

The MyIdol.com app provides short videos between 8 and 12 minutes and is divided into different

categories so that Michael Jackson can be represented as the painter, poet, entrepreneur – the

greatest artist – he was. Detailed content and artefacts from all over the world will be published in

within the next two years and will reveal his own personal and revolutionary story in the following

different categories “MJ Universe”, “Spiritual Journey”, “Artwork”, “Poetry”, “Family & Friends”,

“Music”, “The Story” and “Fan Artwork”.

Fan Artwork – be a part of the Digital Monument

MyIdol.com is a living piece of art that will constantly keep growing – especially with the engagement

of the fans who can submit their creative artworks in the category “Fan Artwork”. Michael Jackson

loved to collect artwork of his fans and so does MyIdol.com. Fans can upload their pieces of art at

Fan Artwork and the most creative ones get the opportunity to be published in the app. Fan Artwork

is a platform to show the talent and affection of MJ’s fans and keep his spirit alive.

“The Story” – unreleased video footage of Michael Jackson’s

life as a Superstar and human being

MJ is an artist who is subject to controversy. MyIdol.com presents the most in-depth documentary

ever produced with a lot of never-before-seen material of MJ’s life as a Superstar but moreover as a

human being, called “The Story”. These videos are played out in Netflix style in several seasons and

the user will be able to watch two new videos every month. The MyIdol.com team consists, among

others, of musicologists from the USA and Austria. Moreover, scientists collected and studied well

over 150 books and content for more than two years before starting the app – including the 120

paintings of Michael Jackson’s personal art collection. Most of them have never been exhibited to

the public before.

The video material is produced by st.one motion pictures Filmproduktion, a video production team

from Germany, using the latest 3D technology. They get support from top 3D artists who worked for

the likes of Marvel and Disney.

How much will the MyIdol app cost?

MyIdol.com wants to make the digital monument like a real one: positive and respectful. Fans should

find here everything about their idol and can experience and understand the artist in his entirety.

Content will be published regularly and as long as it so, the annual fee is 20 USD. This money will

maintain the project and generated profit which will go a 100 % to the MyIdol Foundation.

MyIdol Foundation – building schools, enable education,

create inspiration

All profits made will go to the MyIdol Foundation that focuses on the topics of “education and

inspiration”. Supporting MyIdol.com means supporting this foundation: The mission is to set up and

maintain schools financially in the most remote regions of the world and to provide access to

education to children and create solid, long-term educational opportunities. The MyIdol Foundation

encourages creativity and inspire children to stick to their goals, dreams, and desires – like Michael

Jackson did.

MyIdol.com is the first ever Digital Monument where the beauty of Michael Jackson’s art is

transformed into education. MyIdol.com stands for the most elaborate documentary to date, high-

quality stories and poems, sophisticated artworks and groundbreaking audios that will inspire your

every sense. Head over to MyIdol.com for further information and download the app “This is me –

MyIdol” on the App Store (apple.com) or on Google Play. This is only the beginning!