Will Ethereum outperform Bitcoin? Richard Heart Interview

In this Episode of the Wolf’s Den, crypto expert and creator of the Crypto currency called HEX, Mr. Richard Heart gives his opinions and views on the world of Crypto. Jordan and Richard debate on regulation in Crypto, disclosures and if Crypto is a better investment than just putting your money in the S&P 500.

Richard explains how even though he has been in Bitcoin since 50 cents, there are other projects that he prefers over the “archaic” BTC.

Sit back and dive deep into this awesome episode!

