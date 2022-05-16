Joy Orleans releases new single “Starlight”

Sultry New Orleans-native, Joy Orleans (born Joycelyn Owens) has just released her latest single, “Starlight” on YouTube which since its May 8 release and at the time of writing has already received almost 7,000 views.

The upcoming R&B artist released her debut EP, “Just Like That” in 2016 which was well received in the New Orleans R&B music scene with its expert blend of classic Southern Soul, modern gospel, and pop smarts.

On stage, Joy Orleans has provided backing vocals to the boogie and funk legend Dr.John. She has also toured as the resident featured backup vocalist with NOLA soul-blues legend Walter “Wolfman” Washington and his Roadmasters. She has performed at the iconic New Orleans House of Blues and the legendary and uncompromising Maple Leaf Bar.

Joy’s gospel roots come from growing up singing in the “Faithful Stars of Joy”, directed by her father, the Rev. Herbert Owens. She has also covered a lot of popular R&B hits including Sheena Easton’s hit “For Your Eyes Only” or Ruth Brown’s R&B classic “5-10-15 Hours.” This last performance so transfixed the discerning NOLA Jazz Fest audiences that she was included in their official 2016 Festival compilation. Her musical influences include Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston. The artist is driven to deliver her art by combining her pop professionalism with spiritual fervor.

In her recent interview with HipHop magazine, Joy explained that she uses her music to bring positivity to the world and she encourages her listening audience to never give up on their creative dreams – particularly other women and other up and coming struggling artists.

Joy Orleans is now destined to launch her solo career in earnest. Her first single “Miracle of Love” is currently making the rounds, written and produced by Grammy and Oscar-winning musician Donald Markowitz (best known for the Bill Medley/Jennifer Warnes smash “I’ve Had the Time of My Life” from the film “Dirty Dancing”).

Joy Orleans is a musician, an entrepreneur and an influencer in her community. She also is passionate about her work as a professional re-enactor and community advocate. In November 2019, Joy and her daughter proudly participated in a two-day renactment of the 1811 Slave Rebellion in her hometown of New Orleans (in November 2019).

It’s no surprise that the passionate singer/songwriter Joy Orleans has almost 25,000 followers on Instagram and over 5,000 followers on Facebook for not only her musical talent but also her community advocacy. She was awarded the Celebration of Women’s Community Advocacy Award in 2017 which recognized her work in the community as well as her considerable musical talent. This is 50 Social also featured her work in their recent article.

The music video for “Starlight” was beautifully shot in the desert against a backdrop of Joshua trees – which are also referenced in the song’s lyrics. “Starlight” was expertly filmed, edited, produced and directed by filmmaker, Julian Ciccone. The song opens with a neat guitar riff and the lyrics are fun and simply capture the theme of the song: which is about taking some time out to reflect on your life:

“Starlight

I try to find time to get away

Movies – blue dreams

There’s not much time to slip away

Memories run free

Of when you’d laugh with me

Blue days

Blue haze

A cloud of smoke under the Joshua tree”.

At its essence, “Starlight” is about taking some time out to have fun but it’s also about reflecting upon where you might be at a given point in your life. It shows the artist’s desire for not only spiritual connection with the natural environment but also the other significant humans in her orbit.



Artwork for “Starlight”

“Starlight” is out now and streaming across all the usual platforms. Make sure to add this fun and sublime track to your playlist.

