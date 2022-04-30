5 Reasons Why Anime Fans Collect Vinyl Albums

Anime is a complex and exciting world of stories, not just a form of animation. A future

metropolis where people struggle with titans, a youthful wizard's exploits, anime might imply action, fantasy, supernatural, humor, or romance, but it's considerably more nuanced than cartoon shows.

Anime viewers are aware that music plays a significant part in increasing the tension. While the enormous aural universe of anime music is well known in Japan, it's now growing much faster than ever before to millions of extra listeners throughout the world—and, as streaming figures show, they're just as enthralled. As a result, adults and teenagers who enjoy anime learn further about Japanese culture and music. Here are five reasons why anime fans love vinyl albums.

Enhanced Album Art

Anime is a form of art, and anime fans can't get enough from just watching the anime itself. If you want the whole album experience, a vinyl record is the way to go . You can see the album artwork in full size, and some albums contain extras like posters and lyrics that aren't available with CDs or digital downloads. You're not getting a truncated and cheapened version of the artist's message when you buy a vinyl record. Anime lovers can get more from the stories they watch with the music these anime vinyl records give.

The Sound Quality On Vinyl Records Is Natural

Anime lovers do not just focus on the song lyrics but also on the quality of the music they are listening to. A piece of natural-sounding music gives more feel to the listener as they remember some scenes in the anime that they have watched. Flipping on vinyl and hearing the crackling of the vinyl has a naturally warm and inviting sound. CDs and streaming downloads have more excellent technical characteristics, but the sound is too clean for sound quality. It makes it seem phony and excessively manufactured. Music is about the heart and soul, and recordings better communicate this through their flaws.

Low-Cost Variety

Vinyl records have been available for a long time, making it simpler to get a wide range of music without spending thousands of dollars. You may clean and listen to ancient records at yard sales and record shops if you acquire an old turntable and a record cleaner. There are also some economical replacement parts like the Jico Stylus if you needed to replace the needle. Moreover, anime fans can buy vinyl records without too much expense through their local thrift shop and online stores.

The Physical Link

You've probably heard it before: our digital lives frequently cut us from actual interactions. However, you physically hold a record with an artistic cover design when you buy vinyl. You connect physically to the music you like in a way that downloads or CDs cannot replicate. Listening to a vinyl record with a genuine sound might help anime fans connect with the storyline more deeply.

Music Ownership

Sure, you can download records to your computer or smartphone and have an mp3 collection at your disposal at any time, but it's not the same as having a vinyl record. You don't have to worry about mistakenly deleted data or a streaming platform no longer having the album or artist you love when buying vinyl. You'll always have availability to your favorite tracks if you possess a record. And, best of all, you have to pay for it once rather than every month. Your favorite anime's original soundtrack is always with you.

Vinyl records have been present since the 1930s, but they are far from extinct. And it appears like they will be around for a little longer. The original soundtracks of your favorite anime are becoming more widely available on many platforms, and vinyl is the best medium to listen to them appropriately.