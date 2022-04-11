5 R&B Concerts That Cannot Be Missed in 2022

If you love R&B music, there are many concerts and world tours happening in 2022. From the

70s, 80s, and 90s to now, experience R&B tours throughout the United States and worldwide

Here are the 5 R&B concerts that you don’t want to miss in 2022.

1. Alicia Keys: ALICIA The World Tour

Alicia Keys is touring worldwide starting on June 9th in Birmingham, Great Britain.

She has sung hit records such as “No One” in 2008 and “Girl on Fire” in 2012. “No One” hit #1

on the US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop list. “Girl on Fire” hit Billboard Hot 100 in 2008 and reached #2 on

the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs list .

In her career, she has made three #1 singles as well as six Top 10 singles. Keys received 11

Billboard Music Awards and 9 Grammy Awards.

2. Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu has 8 upcoming concerts throughout the United States including Louisiana,

Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, and even an appearance in Lewes,

United Kingdom.

The singer had 3 songs peak at #1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs list between 1997 to 2002.

The single, “On & On” peaked at #1 in 1997 for two weeks, “Bag Lady” in 2000 for 7 weeks, and

“Love of My Life (An Ode to Hip-Hop)” in 2002 for 4 weeks.

3. The Weeknd World Tour

The Weeknd will be hosting a world tour throughout the United States, Spain, Germany, United

Kingdom, Poland, France, and Switzerland in 2022.

Three of his singles from 2015 peaked at #1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs list including

“Earned It”, “The Hills”, and “Can’t Feel My Face”. His song, “Starboy” peaked #1 on this list in

October 2016.

His songs “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights” each took turns peaking at #1 in 2019 on the

Billboard Hot 100 chart.

4. Diana Ross

Diana Ross will be touring Hollywood, California and throughout the United Kingdom throughout

2022.

She had five #1 hits on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs list:

● “Missing You” in 1984 for 3 weeks.

● “Endless Love” in 1981 for 7 weeks.

● “Upside Down” in 1980 for 4 weeks.

● “Love Hangover” in 1976 for 1 week.

● “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” in 1970 for 1 week.

The renowned singer also had six #1 hits, twelve Top 10 hits, and 40 total songs on the

Billboard Hot 100.

5. Earth, Wind, and Fire

Earth, Wind, and Fire have upcoming concerts in New Mexico, Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota,

and Iowa.

The band has had eight #1 hits, twenty Top 10 hits, and a total of 50 songs on the Hot R&B/Hip-

Hop Songs list.

Their eight #1 hits were:

● “Let’s Groove” in 1981 for 8 weeks.

● “Serpentine Fire” in 1977 for 7 weeks.

● “Sing A Song” in 1975 for 2 weeks.

● “Getaway” in 1976 for 2 weeks.

● “September” in 1978 for 1 week.

● “Shining Star” in 1975 for 2 weeks.

● “Got to Get You Into My Life” in 1978 for 2 weeks.

● “System of Survival” in 1987 for 1 week.

