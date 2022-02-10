The Impact of Listening to Music While Studying on Learning Outcomes

Whether listening to music while studying has an impact on learning outcomes is a

controversial topic. Some students swear by it, while others find it a distraction. The

impact of music largely depends on the learning style of the student and the type of

music.

A student’s personality can also play a role in its benefits. Various studies back up the

beneficial effects of listening to music while studying, such as stress release and

improvement of mood and concentration.



Music has an effect on the brain

Some people think music only stimulates the right brain as it is creative in nature, but

brain imaging research shows that it activates both hemispheres. This can have a

positive effect on learning. The left brain will look for patterns it can understand in the

music because it categorizes information and stores it. This ability is an asset when

studying as it helps with memorizing and retaining information.

There are studies that suggest it doesn’t matter what kind of music students listen to but

how well their brain latches on to patterns in the music that affects their learning

outcomes. Some studies in the past showed that background music could enhance performance on cognitive tasks, but more recent studies say this effect is not evident

unless students enjoy the music and it improves their emotional state.

Music can ease stress

Students often experience stress while studying, especially at exam time. Listening to

particular types of music can lower blood pressure, decrease the heart rate, and induce

calm. Meditation music, like the sounds of nature, can be very calming. Ambient music

is also soothing to the human mind. Studies show that listening to certain types of music

releases dopamine, which creates a feeling of happiness and relaxation.

Highly-strung personality types may get the most benefit from listening to calm, relaxing

music while studying. There was even a study that found some music had the same

effect on stress as having a massage.

Several studies in recent years have established a link between mood, emotion, and

memory. Music provides a way to process emotions and could prevent students from

succumbing to stress which would affect their academic performance. Music can help to

keep stress under control and put students in the mood to learn.

Different music has different effects

The “Mozart effect” is a well-known theory about the benefits of listening to Mozart.

Recent evidence does not really back up this theory. However, many students find

listening to Mozart, Beethoven, or Bach improves their learning outcomes. Of all the

types of music, classical music that’s purely instrumental appears to stimulate certain

types of brain waves that are conducive to learning.

In contrast to classical music, researchers in a study at Cambridge University found that

hip-hop music could uplift listeners and help them to deal better with mental health

issues. Students suffering from depression or anxiety could benefit from this type of

music as it could create a more positive state of mind when approaching their studies.



Music improves concentration

Paying attention to the lyrics in a song can be a distraction to learning. When studying

for any language-related subject and also hearing lyrics, the brain has two language

processing tasks to do at the same time, which makes it less efficient.

Instrumental music can improve concentration because there are no distracting lyrics,

and soothing background sounds can improve mood and increase productivity. An

environment with numerous distractions is not conducive to studying, and listening to

background instrumental music can help to block out distractions. This is why the sight

of students studying in a distracting environment and wearing headphones is a common

one.

Conclusion

The impact on learning outcomes of listening to music while studying is often varied.

Some students find that music relieves their stress and helps them to focus. Others

prefer silence when they study. The type of music students choose to listen to will also

has different effects. Students need to find out what works best for them individually if

they want to benefit from listening to music while studying.

Author's Bio

Robert Everett provides online writing help to students and has received a lot of positive

ratings for his contribution to students’ success. He specializes in essay and thesis

writing and also has a great love for blogging. His free time is for cycling, doing pencil

sketching and listening to jazz music.