10 Tips for Learning How to Play an

Instrument

There are many benefits to learning how to play an instrument. It trains our ability to listen,

improves our memory and muscle coordination. The earlier in life you start, the more

powerful these effects are. But even as an adult, you can enjoy many mental and physical

benefits when you start practicing and making music on a regular basis. Starting something

new as an adult can be challenging, but it’s not impossible , and it’s most definitely worth it.

Here are 10 tips for learning how to play a new instrument.

Choose Music You Love

If you ever had music lessons as a child, you probably weren’t given a lot of freedom when it

came to choosing the music you would want to play. Making children learn the classics

definitely has educational value, but it might not exactly raise motivation. Choosing to learn

music you like has two benefits:

● it is more enjoyable

● you are familiar with the song

Reading sheet music can be difficult, if you don’t have any idea on what the song is

supposed to sound like. That can be helpful, when you are trying to learn to interpret

the notes rather than knowing the right tempo by heart. But being able to play a song

and making it sound just the way you are used to can be a powerful motivator.

Luckily, there are many sources for instructional materials and sheet music. This online

service allows you to pick any song you like and turn it into the matching guitar chords.

For people who have been teaching themselves, as many have during the pandemic,

websites like this are gold.

Set Goals

Take a second to think about your goals. If you keep specific targets in mind, it is much

easier to evaluate your progression. Is your goal to be able to play a piano piece just by

reading the sheet music? Or do you want to take a more freestyle approach and aim at

improvisation? For one, learning tabs and scales is necessary, for the other it might be more

helpful just to play around and learn by doing.

More importantly: Set yourself realistic and measurable goals. Playing an instrument is a

skill, and it takes time to practice and get better. If your goals aren’t achievable, because

they are too unrealistic, you will kill your fun and motivation. Start with small steps, like being

able to play four bars of a song by next week.

Consistent Practice

You cannot skip out on practicing and hope to get better anyway. Discipline is easier

when you dedicate a specific time slot in your weekly schedule to learning the instrument.

Start with one or two sessions of 30 minutes. It is better to learn in smaller chunks of 15

minutes on multiple days rather than have one long session once. This way you keep

refreshing the things you have learned.

Exercise Chunks

If you are learning how to play a specific piece of music, separate it into chunks. It is easier

to focus on a small part and learn how to play it perfectly. Playing a piece of music measure-

by-measure automatically creates a high focus and many repetitions, which helps new knowledge to settle. The necessary finger movements to play certain notes and chords will

become muscle memory over time.



Use a Metronome

Finding the right notes or chords is just one of the challenges of learning a new instrument.

When you want to play sheet music or play with others, you need to learn timing. If you play

by yourself, you can easily play too fast or slow without noticing. The metronome helps

you stay on track.

Record Yourself

When you are concentrating on how to move your fingers or blowing air into a wind

instrument, it is not always easy to actually hear what the result sounds like. By recording

your practice sessions, you can listen back to the recording and find out which parts

need improving or how much better you have gotten.

Listen to Music

There are a lot of helpful music genres for learning. That usually applies to music you listen

to when you are studying. But it is also true when we are talking about learning to play an

instrument. Classical music can be great for learning basics. It is often paced very

carefully and has many repetitive parts. It will teach you about repeating motifs and the

structure of music pieces.

Alternatively, jazz can help you get a better feel for the way chords and notes interact

with each other. It helps you get an understanding of the single components and the many

ways they can be pleasingly rearranged.

Study Music Theory & History

Music theory teaches you about the way music works structurally, which helps with

recognizing patterns and compositions. This, in turn, makes it easier to follow and

anticipate melodies in the music pieces you want to learn. Music history teaches you about

the origin, context, and meaning behind music styles. It helps you to interpret and write

music yourself.

Performing

Performing might not be your end goal, but it is a fun way to test your skills and set

yourself goals. If you plan to play something for friends on a specific date, you have no

choice but to practice. It helps to motivate you and take learning just a bit more seriously.

Plus, getting some positive feedback is always helpful.

Patience

Finally, Patience is key. Give yourself time and enough practice to learn a new skill. Be

kind and don’t expect too much too soon. Disappointment and frustration are the killers of

motivation and drive. If you are feeling frustrated, check in on yourself and examine if your

expectations were realistic. Remind yourself that playing any instrument is a skill that

takes years to master.