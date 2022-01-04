Entertainment Maven Chadd Black will Star in New Reality Show exposing the BHS of Artist Development: “The Chadd Black Academy” Airs July 2022

Born and raised in Houston, Texas, Chadd Black has become one of the most prominent voices and influencers in “HTown.” All of this is attributed to a decade worth of experience and his undying dedication to his creative career and the arts community as a whole.

Chadd Black, famously dubbed as “The Mogul in the Making” has worked as a strategic brand manager alongside major corporations such as RCA Records, Interscope, Sony Music, Epic, and Atlantic Records. He has done entertainment and campaign consulting for major networks such as VH1, WeTV, and BET.

He started one of Houston’s top talent agencies, the 713 Agency in 2018. The agency has become a city favorite as it has attracted some of the city’s top local talents utilizing services from music management to career consulting, public relations as well as music production and songwriting services, to name a few.

Currently, Chadd Black is joining forces with Make Proper Art and The Legendary Taste Bar & Kitchen to bring the Arts Community “Houston’s Own” w/ Chadd Black, Hosted by Phill Wade.

The Chadd Black Academy Series will star some of “Houston Own” Hidden Gems that Chadd Black will hand pick to perform on a Weekly Basis , Every Tuesday at Taste Bar & Kitchen.

Chadd Black and The Make Proper Art Initiative is exactly what Houston’s Community of Creatives needs. We anticipate up & coming artists will take full advantage of the new platform.

You can watch the All New Reality Show on The CB+ Network in July 2022



Social Media – Connect with Chadd

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/ChaddBlack713/

Website – https://www.TheChaddBlackAcademy.com