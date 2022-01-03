Featured / News / R&B News

Richard Heart: How A Billionaire Is Making People Rich With Crypto With Lin Mei

Singersroomby Singersroom

In this episode of ‘How To Make It’ Lin Mei sits down with who will be our first reported billionaire on the platform, Hex, crypto currency founder Richard Heart! AS Lin continue on her mission to help prove sports, music and the entertainment industry in general are not the only options we have to make it out of the hood or be successful. This brand new series will see Lin shine a light on successful people who come from humble beginnings but found their success outside of the typical entertainment industry route.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D_NQNDKMJTE

https://twitter.com/RichardHeartWin

https://www.instagram.com/richardheartofficial/

https://richardheart.com/

https://pulsex.com/

Singersroom

Since 2005, Singersroom has been the voice of R&B around the world. Connect with us via social media below.

View all posts by Singersroom →

You might also like

Rihanna to Offer $250 Executive Version of ‘Unapologetic’

Michael Jackson ‘Ready To Take Over The World’

Chris Brown Preps Transform, Crawl Video Premieres

Wyclef’s Presidential Run Comes to EP, Plus Exclusive Live Performance

SR Gospel: Jermaine Sellers Talks Idol, Dove Awards

Multi-Platinum Star Akon Gears Up to Release New Album in December