Super Bowl 2022: Performers Revealed!

Old school hip-hop will rule on Sunday, February 13th , 2022 when the legends invade the SoFi

Stadium stage to take charge and live charge for over 100 million worldwide viewers to see. Dr.

Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and the immaculate Mary J. Blige will be blowin’ it up along with

that young whippersnapper, Kendrick Lamar., at the halftime of Super Bowl LVI and you won’t

want to miss it!

JAY-Z, whose brand, Roc Nation, has an existing partnership with the National Football League,

said in a prepared statement, "On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, CA, in

the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from

Long Beach and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton,

will take center field for a performance of a lifetime. They will be joined by the lyrical genius,

Eminem, and the timeless Queen Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This

is history in the making."

We know it’s all about the game, and not about the halftime show, but that’s not always true as

the game can be a bummer but the show turns into a stunner. This one is shaping up as one of

the all-time greats and it is no wonder that tongues are wagging months before the league’s

biggest game is played on its grandest stage.

We don’t know which teams will participate but we do know the best online sportsbooks aredealing NFL odds on every team to win the Super Bowl this season. And while many football

fans have their opinions as to which teams will emerge from the AFC and NFC, we do know that

even if the game is a dud, the joint will be jumpin’ at the half.

Although the setlist will have to be well-coordinated with the trunkful of gold and platinum

albums from this quintet, Snoop Dogg recently spoke to ET about whether fans will hear his 27-

year-old epic classic, “Gin and Juice” being blasted through the SoFi sound system.

"You might, man, depending on how they feel. I know I feel that I want it but I gotta wait for

their orders and instructions, so we'll be on point … whenever we get the information."

As to which songs from which artists will make the cut, the verdict is still out said Snoop, "We

just talked about creative input and what we want it to look like and feel like, and then we'll get

to the music because we've got a lot of music to choose from, so we just want to make sure we

got the creative side — the look of it, the feel of it and then we get to the music."

The venue is ideal to showcase three of Southern California’s most legendary artists performing

in local Inglewood. “The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and to do it

in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dre said in a statement to

Variety. “Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar [are] joining me in what will

be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

And it’s a shining moment for the Pepsi brand as well, the sponsor of the Super Bowl’s Halftime

Show. Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing at Pepsi, said to Variety, “Artists like Dr. Dre

and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so to be able to

bring them back to L.A., where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar

will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today. We are

thrilled to bring together such an incredible array of talented, record-breaking musicians to put

on a performance for the ages.”

Building a stage to house the massive presences of all of these stars will be a tall order but

having roughly 13 minutes to get their combined sets played will be virtually impossible. Tons

of musical treasure will be omitted because there simply won’t be enough time to do it all.

There’s also a bit of drama heading into this one between Snoop and Eminem. In 2020, Snoop

left Eminem off of his Top 10 rappers ever list. When asked about the omission at the time,

Snoop said, “I don’t think [Eminem is in the top], but the game thinks that he’s a Top 10 lyricist

and everything that comes with it. That’s just because he’s with Dr. Dre."

Ouch!

But apparently, time, as well as a little apology from Snoop, has healed this wound as he

recently commented on the brewing beef, "Man I love Eminem. And the thing is, we love hip

hop so much, we competitive. We battle rappers, so that was suppose to trigger that in him.

But we brothers, and we family so we learn to appreciate each other for what we do and we

get down and we had a long conversation about the respect that we have for each other, and

the way we need to talk in public about each other. And I felt like I was out of pocket. I

apologized to him, and I let him know and I'm just bettering myself. I make mistakes. I ain't

perfect, I'm Snoop Dogg."