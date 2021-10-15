DaChonne Nicole interview with #1 Urban radio 107.5 WBLS NYC with Shaila & Lenny Green

NYC Radio Personalities, Interviews, Up And Coming Independent Artist DaChonne Nicole. They talk about her practical, relatable and powerful lyrics that inspire, motivate, encourages, and impels people to live their best life.

DaChonne Nicole is a Singer/Songwriter, Voice Over Artist, Actress and Independent Recording Artist. DaChonne’s professional career in the arts span almost 20 years.

From countless off-broadway stage performances, music review tours around the world, to performing as a background vocalist working with a range of recording artists such as, Robin Thicke, Stevie Wonder, Rachel Platten, Barbara Streisand, Howard Hewett & Carl Thomas to name a few.

Born in New York but raised in Nashville Tennessee, DaChonne was heavily influenced by gospel, country, pop, soul & classical music. She returned to New York City after college for a career in the arts and its been a wonderful, adventurous journey.

Never limited to music, DaChonne also loves voice over work, whether commercials for companies like Triscuit, 711, Play Station, or Crunch, to her current work in the Animated Series “My Life is Worth Living” by Wonder Media, which focuses on Teen Suicide Prevention.

Currently, DaChonne is releasing new music. A single entitled “Now You’re Gone”. Which is about a couple in a relationship for many years, now at a crossroads. Where one person feels like the other is just going through the motions, no longer trying to work on the relationship, while the other feels they’ve put so much into the relationship and into the other person, that they’ve lost themselves in the process. Now both are forced to reassess themselves and their relationship.

“Now You’re Gone” debuted September 28th on all social medial platforms. Followed by “I’m Strong” in December 2021.

Audio Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/darealkb1/now-youre-gone-dachonne-nicole/s-m7qaEt2NPXV

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dachonne.nicole

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dachonne/

Web: https://dachonnenicole.com/