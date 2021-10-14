The 10 Best R&B Albums To Own On Vinyl

We all want to dance to the beat of good ole’ rhythm and blues and do you know what could make the experience more awesome? If your music is from a spinning vinyl record inside your living room. You’ll play the role of a DJ even when you’re all by yourself. Now that’s instant good vibes!

Whether you’re a fan of R&B or you’re a musician looking for some inspiration to make your first custom vinyl record, here are 10 of the best R&B albums you should check out.

#1 THE HIGHLIGHTS – THE WEEKND

The Weeknd’s second greatest hits album, “The Highlights” is a one of the best R&B albums this year as it topped the Billboard’s Canadian Albums Chart and US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart. It even snatched the top 2 spot in US Billboard 200.

Though the album was released on February 5 this year, its vinyl format is yet to be shipped on November 19. So I suggest you order them now because you will surely enjoy the R&B filled greatest hits album from one of the best artists in the music industry.

#2 BETWEEN US – LITTLE MIX

“Between Us” is another greatest hits album to be released this 12th of November. But this time, the album is from one of the greatest girl groups in the world, Little Mix. After the release of their sixth studio album and the departure of Jesy Nelson, the group is to release their first ever greatest hits album.

Along with the 22 tracks from the standard edition of the album, there will be two additional tracks depending on the picture disc chosen. And among these 22 tracks pressed on standard black 12-inch vinyl records, there are two R&B singles, “Wings” and “Move”.

#3 ONE TOUCH – SUGABABES

In celebration of Sugababes’ first studio album’s 20th anniversary, they released it’s remastered version on vinyl records. Their album has two custom vinyl record pressings, one with golden colored vinyl records while the other with tri colored ones.

The vinyl album has a total of 25 tracks pressed on two vinyl records. This album, after being released last October 1, topped the UK Independent Albums chart. This just proves the album is gold, and something that you must own.

#4 MOTHER – CLEO SOL

Cleo Sol’s latest album, “Mother”, was released on August 20, 2021 and it’s vinyl record album is to be shipped this mid-November. Vinyl pressing may have been delayed or it was a late decision on their part. But whatever that is, it just means that you can still buy a copy of it, though the double vinyl record album is out of stock, as of now.

#5 TEMPORARY HIGHS IN THE VIOLET SKIES – SNOH AALEGRA

“Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies” is Snoh Aalegra’s third studio album since her debut in 2001. It reached its peak position at Billboard’s US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums at 16. The album has vinyl pressing on standard black wax which holds all 15 tracks of the album. The front cover is the artist wearing a black turtleneck posing against a grey background with violet colored eyes. It’s a simple cover with only her and the graffiti written title of the album.

#6 BE RIGHT BACK – JORJA SMITH

Jorja Smith’s extended play, “Be Right Back”, was released on May 14 this year. Along with digital downloads, streaming, and CD format, vinyl format was also added to the line of formats the album was released in. The vinyl record album was released last August 27 with the artist’s cartoonized face on the front cover and a red transparent vinyl record. The album received positive reviews from music critics and had even reached number one in the UK R&B Albums chart.

#7 READY IS ALWAYS TOO LATE – SINÉAD HARNETT

“Ready is Always Too Late” is Harnett’s second studio album in his 10-year career in the music industry. It received great reviews from critics scoring 8 out of 10 from Clash and The Line of Best Fit. The vinyl above is a special edition pink custom vinyl pressing.

If you’re wondering if it’s worth owning one on vinyl, then it’s a yes. The album is produced by great producers like M-Phazes who worked with Madonna and Demi Lovato and Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman who worked with The Stepkids.

#8 ANNIVERSARY – BRYSON TILLER

The Best New Artist and Best Male R&B/Pop Artist winner in the 16th BET Awards, released his third studio album, “Anniversary” last October 2, 2020. It reached top 4 in Billboard’s US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and top 5 in US Billboard 200. The vinyl album is a deluxe edition with 15 tracks pressed on two black vinyl records.

#9 COLLAPSED IN SUNBEAMS – ARLO PARKS

Arlo Park’s debut studio album, “Collapsed in Sunbeams” is one of the greatest R&B albums to have ever come out this year. It was released on January 29 this year and has gained great reviews and praises from many music critics highlighting her versatility. The vinyl album is a limited edition with a poster and deep red vinyl record.

#10 PINK NOISE – LAURA MVULA

Lastly, we have Laura Mvula’s third studio album, “Pink Noise”, which reached top 1 in OCC’s UK R&B Albums. The album’s beautiful cover features Mvula against a galaxy looking background and being overlapped with what looks like light energy. It all looks mystical especially with the addition of the hot pink color of the two custom vinyl records.

The album also offers a picture disc version of this, however, I bet the tracks won’t sound as good as it would with this one. Custom vinyl record pressing for these types of records is hard and mostly result in subpar sound quality.

Vinyl record is probably the greatest audio format. Listening to great albums in this awesome format would definitely bring your listening experience to a whole new level. Own one of them now. Your only regret would be not having them sooner.