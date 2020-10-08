DJ Mark Da Spot – longtime professional celebrity DJ (Feature Spotlight + Interview)

Born in Montego, Jamaica and raised in Bronx, New York by a family comprised of many professional DJ’s, DJ Mark Da Spot (MDS) was quickly influenced by New York’s finest: DJ Kid Capri, Jam Master Jay & Biz Markie. Discovered in New York while spinning at upscale, exclusive clubs such as China Club, Sweet Sixteen and Lotus, MDS met Justin Timberlake who proved to be a catalyst as the superstar hired him as his DJ. This new gig required him to move to Los Angeles and the rest is history.

It was no surprise that DJ Mark Da Spot would soon take over at most popular Hollywood clubs including, Area, LAX, Day After, Playhouse, 1Oak , SBE venues , Poppy’s , NightNGale ( GreyStone ) , Boosty Bellows, Hyde Hollywood and many more. After hearing and admiring his style of blending Funk and Oldies, Prince hired MDS to DJ various parties for the artist, which lead to touring with Prince for years to come. Known for his scratching skills and ability to create mash-up blends with all types of music including: Hip Hop, Reggae, Rock, R&B, and Pop, he has become known as a “Crowd Mover” and in turn, one of the most sought after DJ’s in town. Spinning alongside popular celebrities such as Prince, Hugh Hefner, Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Hart, J.Cole, Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill and NBA superstars Michael Jordan & LeBron James. Annually, MDS participates in events for NBA All-Star Weekend, Espys, CIAA, SXSW, Pro-Bowl, Essence Festival, Oscars, BET Weekend to name a few.

Coming from humble beginnings, one of MDS favorite aspects of his chosen career is travel. DJing both domestically and internationally, his most recent work has taken him to Las Vegas, Denver, New Orleans, Austin, NYC, Chicago as well as Canada, India, Australia, Iraq, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, London, and Amsterdam.

Being entrusted as a Tour DJ has also been groundbreaking for MDS. Prince not only hired MDS for his private events, he also brought MDS along for several tour runs. From 2011-2013, the Christian Audigier Tour took him to Australia. 2014 & 2015 found MDS with Kevin Hart for his HartBeat Weekend tours. As amazing as those experiences have been for DJ Mark Da Spot, the rare opportunity and life changing experience to DJ for the troops in Iraq has been the highest honor.

Being a businessman, DJ Mark Da Spot decided to broaden his portfolio with Top Floor Entertainment, a company he started comprised of other crowd favorite DJs. TFE took off quickly and put him on the map not only as a crowd favorite DJ but also a successful event coordinator/promoter in the tough-to-succeed city of Hollywood. While continuing to DJ his own events, he also works with the most notable Event Promotions teams in LA. These events regularly put MDS in front of major celebrities and industry influencers including Ne-Yo, Rihanna, Jamie Foxx, Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, Jay Z, DeRay Davis, Wiz Khalifa, Kevin Hart, Lil Wayne, Trey Songz, Chris Brown, Vanessa and Angela Simmons, the list goes on. BET’s 106&Park resident DJ for the final 3 years, DJ Mark Da Spot was awarded 2014 and 2015 Salute The DJ award and 2014 Global Spin Award for Regional Club DJ of the year.

What’s next for DJ Mark Da Spot? Radio is an obvious “next step” for this Crowd Mover. Currently a resident DJ for 1Oak , Ballet Hollywood Wednesdays, Entrée & VIP Fridays, Argyle Saturdays, and summertime daytime party PentHouse Hollywood he also travels to Scottsdale, AZ for several monthly gigs. He continues to maintain Top Floor Entertainment as well as other business ventures. Recently signed to OnCue Agency based in LA, for DJ Mark Da Spot, the sky truly is the limit.

Most recently DJ Mark Da Spot Became the West Coast Brand Ambassador for Curtis ’50’ Cent Jackson Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne who also won Gold in San Diego international Wine & Spirits 2020 Challenge.

Interview

What made you decide that you wanted to become a DJ?

My interest in DJing began very early in my life. As a child, I watched my uncles DJ Caribbean parties throughout New York for many years before I decided I wanted to DJ. They taught me the craft of entertaining through music and I quickly realized that Djing was my calling.

As I grew as a DJ, I was able to meet other DJs and artists such as Kid Capari, Fat Joe, and Big Pun, just to name a few. Meeting these successful individuals who come from where I come from was very motivational, as I was able to recognize Djing and performing through a professional lens.

What goals do you have for the next year?

Goals for the next year include continuing to promote my brand, and to open a lounge sports bar in San Fernando Valley CA. I’ve actually been working on opening a sports bar for a while now as I believe it’s time I expand my entertaining abilities. I want to create an environment we’re people feel comfortable lounging at a luxury sports bar with priority customer service.

Who inspires you the most musically?

I would say my friend Nipsey Hussle has inspired me the most musical. I witnessed his success first hand and I will forever be inspired by his willingness to use us platform to tell his story and uplift is people.

If you could tell our audience one thing about yourself, what would it be?

One thing about me is that I find comfort and pleasure in motivating others. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for a handful of individuals who gave me chance and believed in my talent. I appreciate these people and I pay it forward by being a blessing to others. Also, throughout my career I kept God first and this alone will take you very far in life.