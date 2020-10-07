5 Important music production gadgets that your first recording studio must have

Building your first recording step is one of the first steps you can take in your musical journey. Of

course, you will need to do this with great commitment and planning because this will be a long-

term investment. Whether you want to build a recording space in your home or you’ll be buying a

dedicated area elsewhere, you must have proper equipment set up in place. According to Jesse Neo

of Gemtracks, the best way to get the right music production gadgets would be to research stuff that

you may need online and compare them based on your requirements. You can even purchase a few

latest gadgets if they fit into your budget.

Here are five important music production gadgets that your first recording studio must have.

1. Computers

With the music industry going digital, your computer is the one thing that you cannot survive

without if you want to produce music. Even though computers are important for music

production and audio recording, you also need your computer to access the internet. The

internet is something that every music artist must use. It’ll allow you to connect with your

loyal fans, interact with them, or buy beats online. This is where computers become an

absolute necessity.

2. Audio Interface and DAW

For people who might not know, a DAW or a Digital Audio Workstation is the music software

used for recording, mixing, and editing music on your computer. You will need the audio

interface to complement the DAW too. Your audio interface is the hardware that’ll connect

with the computer with the rest of your musical gear.

3. Different microphones for different purposes

Microphones are very important when it comes to producing music professionally. For

someone who is setting up their first recording studio, you need to know that a single

microphone will not be enough for professional production. In fact, you’ll be needing dozens

of microphones for different purposes. You could start out with one or two microphones for

basic vocal recording but gradually, as you grow as a music artist, you should keep on adding

different types of microphones to your collection.

4. High-quality headphones

You simply cannot miss out on a pair of high-quality headphones if you are setting up your

first recording studio. Your headphones will cancel out the noise while you record and let

you concentrate on your music. There are tons of amazing headphone options online. You

will be fine as long as you buy headphones recommended for professional music artists.

5. Studio monitors

A studio monitor is the professional equivalent of the regular speakers sold in the market.

Studio monitors will give a flat frequency response that’ll allow the music artist to detect the

flaws in their tracks and make changes accordingly to get a better track. Any high-quality

studio minor will be a bit expensive but it is recommended that you still buy it because it’ll

be a worthy long-term investment.

These are some of the important music production gadgets that you will require for your first

recording studio. Gradually, you must upgrade with time as you grow and become a bigger artist. Be

sure to buy high-quality products as they’ll deliver the best results and last for a longer time. When

this goes to plan, you would have a better chance of getting accepted in playlist submissions.