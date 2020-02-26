News / R&B News

Listen To The Hamiltones’ New EP ‘Watch The Ton3s (The B Side)’ Ahead Of The Uptown Soul Lounge Show In NYC This Friday

Anthony Hamilton‘s famed former backup vocalists and Grammy-nominated viral sensations The Hamiltones emboldened their transition to the forefront with their lauded debut project Watch The Ton3s in June of last year. Making major strides in 2019 with a well-received EP, and a debut late night TV performance, The Hamiltones continued to build on their momentum with the release of Watch The Ton3s (The B Side) EP, released on Valentine’s Day. Now available on all digital streaming platforms via Young Vintage LLC/Ghetto All Stars/Common Cents Media Group, the new project is a six-track extension of the group’s debut EP from 2019. “I think this project is another dimension of us”, says 2E of The Hamiltones. He continues that “on ‘The B Side’, we approached our audience differently from a sonic point of view. A different style, same ole soul.”
Stream/purchase Watch The Ton3s (The B Side) EP here. And if you’re in New York City, you can catch The Hamiltones at Uptown Soul Lounge‘s special Black History Month celebration show this Friday. Purchase tickets here.

