Janet Jackson Announces ‘Black Diamond’ Album and Tour

Janet Jackson is ready for another musical run!

The music icon and international superstar has announced the forthcoming album, Black Diamond, her first in over four years, and a North American area tour for summer 2020.

Produced by Live Nation, the trek kicks off on June 24 in Miami and journeys across the U.S. and Canada, with stops in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Toronto, Dallas, New York, and Los Angeles, before wrapping on Aug. 23 in Tacoma, Wash. She will also perform at the Essence Festival and Cincinnati Music Festival in July. International dates will be announced in the near future.

“I’ve heard all your wishes and I’m working on my new album and going on a new World Tour this summer titled ‘Black Diamond,'” tweeted Jackson. “I’m so excited to share this new era with you.”

In addition to new music, Jackson will perform songs from her 12 multi-platinum albums including a special performance of Rhythm Nation 1814, which marked its 30th anniversary last year. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 13, with a pre-sale starting Feb. 11.

Black Diamond will follow Jackson’s 2015 project, Unbreakable, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Black Diamond World Tour Dates:

June 24 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

June 26 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

June 27 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

June 29 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

July 1 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

July 3 – New Orleans, LA – Essence Festival

July 5 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

July 7 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

July 9 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

July 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

July 12 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

July 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

July 17 – Nashantucket, CT – The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

July 18 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

July 21 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

July 22 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

July 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

July 25 – Cincinnati, OH – Cincinnati Music Festival

July 27 – Chicago, IL – United Center

July 28 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 31 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Aug. 1 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Aug. 3 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Aug. 5 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Aug. 7 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Aug. 9 – Phoenix, AZ – Gila River Arena

Aug. 10 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University

Aug. 12 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center

Aug. 15 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Aug. 17 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Aug. 18 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

Aug. 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Aug. 22 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Aug. 23 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome