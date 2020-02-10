Janet Jackson Announces ‘Black Diamond’ Album and Tour

Janet Jackson is ready for another musical run!
The music icon and international superstar has announced the forthcoming album, Black Diamond, her first in over four years, and a North American area tour for summer 2020.
Produced by Live Nation, the trek kicks off on June 24 in Miami and journeys across the U.S. and Canada, with stops in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Toronto, Dallas, New York, and Los Angeles, before wrapping on Aug. 23 in Tacoma, Wash. She will also perform at the Essence Festival and Cincinnati Music Festival in July. International dates will be announced in the near future.
“I’ve heard all your wishes and I’m working on my new album and going on a new World Tour this summer titled ‘Black Diamond,'” tweeted Jackson. “I’m so excited to share this new era with you.”
In addition to new music, Jackson will perform songs from her 12 multi-platinum albums including a special performance of Rhythm Nation 1814, which marked its 30th anniversary last year. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 13, with a pre-sale starting Feb. 11.
Black Diamond will follow Jackson’s 2015 project, Unbreakable, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
Black Diamond World Tour Dates:
June 24 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
June 26 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
June 27 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
June 29 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
July 1 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
July 3 – New Orleans, LA – Essence Festival
July 5 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex
July 7 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
July 9 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
July 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
July 12 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
July 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
July 17 – Nashantucket, CT – The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
July 18 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
July 21 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
July 22 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
July 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
July 25 – Cincinnati, OH – Cincinnati Music Festival
July 27 – Chicago, IL – United Center
July 28 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
July 31 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Aug. 1 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Aug. 3 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Aug. 5 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Aug. 7 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Aug. 9 – Phoenix, AZ – Gila River Arena
Aug. 10 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University
Aug. 12 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center
Aug. 15 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Aug. 17 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Aug. 18 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose
Aug. 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Aug. 22 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Aug. 23 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome