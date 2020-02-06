On the heels of news that Sean “Diddy” Combs and MTV are planning to revive Making Of The Band, former cast member Tyler Dumont is also resurging as an artist to be reckoned with.

Dumont kicks off the new year with a music video for her latest single, “You.” Directed by Johnny Frost, the visual picks up where she left off in 2019 in the “Don’t Mean It” visual, which featured dramatic scenes capturing the fiery tension between Tyler and her lover portrayed by actor, Donovan Christie Jr. (Tyler Perry’s Netflix special, A Fall From Grace ).

“You” follows the same storyline, but takes an unexpected turn. Actor Donovan Christie Jr. reprises his role as her love interest, but we discover there’s someone else in the picture now! “Since people connected to the visuals in ‘Don’t Mean It,’ we decided to follow the dramatic storyline of ‘You’ and turn the videos into a mini-series of sorts,” states Tyler.

With three singles under her belt, including the video for “Phone,” Tyler’s debut project, Nomadic Behavior, is set to hit digital platforms later this year!

Watch “You” and the other two visuals below:

“Phone”

“Don’t Mean It”