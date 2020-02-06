Hamilton Park Is Putting It All on The Line in New “To Sleep” Visual

One thing is for sure: Hamilton Park won’t tell a soul when it comes to putting you “To Sleep.”

The R&B group is back with a visual that tells what actually happens when women go into a bathroom at a party; they’re going to strategize among each other on how to shoot their shot. Who knew? Directed by Daryus Hawkins and executive produced by Joy Young, the “To Sleep” video sees Hamilton Park at a classic Atlanta house party where the sexes intermingle over drinks, good music, and the occasional eye contact that leads to much, much more!

“To Sleep” serves as the super-vocal-group’s lead single from their forthcoming album, “STAY.” Since its premiere on Ebro’s Beats 1 Apple Music show in October 2019, “To Sleep” has become their most streamed song under their label, Lost in Music Entertainment.

Song producer Deandre Hunter and writers Hunter, Markus Free, and Ty Morrow left no room for error when it came to producing this timely hit. With its catchy, upbeat production and harmonious vocals, mixed with a relatable visual, there’s no ceiling to what new music comes to follow.

Oh, yeah! And just for clarity, Grammy award-winning producers Ace Harris and Ayo and Keyz will be featured on the group’s new album. Looks like they’ll be setting 2020’s R&B standard.