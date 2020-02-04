Shreya Preeti Shares The Groovy Single, ‘Upside Down’

Newcomer Shreya Preeti is looking to make 2020 her year!

Her introduction to Singersroom comes in the form of the feel-good, Prince-inspired new single, “Upside Down.” Lined in the gray area of R&B and Pop, the groovy track showcases the Los Angeles transplant’s sultry vocals and enticing melodies.

“‘Upside Down’ is a feel-good, head-bopping song that is supposed to make you feel like it’s okay to miss the person you love and want the most, no matter how much time you might already spend with them,” Shreya says about the song. “It’s all about being deeply connected with someone and feeling like you can’t get enough of them.”

This rising pop artist made her musical debut in Spring 2017 with her five-track Pop/R&B EP, Entrance. “Upside Down” is just the start of many releases Shreya plans to share with her listeners in 2020.

“Upside Down” is inspired by Prince’s “I Wanna Be Your Lover,” and Dua Lipa’s “IDGAF,” and produced by Dex Barstad, Preeti’s boyfriend; they wanted to create a song with a modern sound that also showcased just as much funk and vocal ease.

Drawing equal influence from classic Pop legends like Prince, Diana Ross, and Chaka Khan, to current Pop dominators like Dua Lipa and Ariana Grande, Preeti successfully presents music that may not be bubblegum Pop, but consistently tastes just as sweet.