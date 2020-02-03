Paloma Ford Drops Dreamy and Sexy Video, “Rain”

Singer, songwriter, model, and actress Paloma Ford delivers the intimate and sensual music video for her sultry new single, “Rain.” In the clip, directed by Brock Mills and Touré Mccord, Paloma enchants viewers with a dreamy, smooth, blue-light ambiance as she coos about the emotional highs of a new relationship.

Produced by Jowan Sanders, the passion-filled “Rain” gives a dose of Paloma’s forthcoming new project, X Tapes, due out soon.

On what fans can expect from X Tapes, Paloma declared: “X Tapes is a collection of my emotions and experiences falling in and out of love. ‘Rain’ was my perfect way to introduce X Tapes because in order to tell a story of heartbreak you have to start at the beginning which is love. This project is more than just compilation of songs, it’s my story. Every song is personal — and hopefully it resonates with people who have experienced similar experiences. That’s what music is all about and X Tapes is a refreshing reminder of that.”

X-Tapes will mark Paloma’s first studio project since her 2016 EP, Nearly Civilized.