R&B’s newest talent, Lenaah Lee, is a Brooklyn bred singer/songwriter and rapper who has made her presence known. Last Fall, Lenaah released her new single, “Handle It,” which was widely received by an array of publications.

To jumpstart the new year, Lenaah premieres her new video, “Patience,” which highlights the songstress in her natural element — partying with her day ones.

On the making of “Patience,” she says it was simple. “The video shows enjoyment of life, with a group of people surrounding,” Lee explains in the video’s description. “The company you keep should always be able to keep your spirits up. The video’s vibe is really cool, calm and collective.”

A graduate of Gramercy Arts High School, the Brooklyn upstart is a musical theatre performance major who was inspired early on in life by her father, who taught her how to rap.

Fairly new to the scene, Lenaah’s artistry is defined by bold lyrics, sultry vocals, and witty bars – which are backed by culturally diverse production. Her diverse sound is credited to her West Indian heritage and Brooklyn upbringing.

“Patience” is the follow up to Lee’s 2019 cut, “Handle It”. The song planted the new star in the limelight and with all eyes on her now, she is anticipated to take full advantage with a unique sound all her own and fans can’t get enough of it as her name word-of-mouth spreads like wildfire. Available now, stream Lenaah Lee’s complete catalog today on Soundcloud.

Watch the new video above and for daily updates on Lenaah Lee, follow the star on Instagram. Don’t be afraid, be the first to hop on the bandwagon today. Hit the play button on the two-minute melody already.