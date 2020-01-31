R&B/Pop veteran Ciara is pregnant with her third child.

The ‘Level Up’ hitmaker, 34, announced the joyful news on social media, showing off her growing baby bump in a red bikini while standing atop a rock formation on the beach.

She captioned the photo, “Number 3,” tagging her husband, Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson as the photographer.

The couple began dating in early 2015 and wed the following year. They share two-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess. Ciara also has a son, five-year-old Future Zahir, with her ex-fiance, rapper Future.