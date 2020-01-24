GRAMMY-nominated recording artist Deborah Cox releases a companion music video for her soul-stirring new single, “Easy Way.”

On the track, penned by hit-maker Rico Love (Usher, Beyoncé, Chris Brown) and produced by Rico and DTown, the vocal powerhouse educates listeners’ about the trials of love.

“My purpose has always been to speak about commitment and unconditional love,” Cox previously explained about the single. “My mission is not to define it but rather to help one understand that self-love is where the journey begins. I don’t think people consider that. I find that people fantasize about love but don’t understand that if you want something to work, you have to fight for it, and you have to fight for it daily. I believe that’s why ‘Easy Way’ resonates with so many people.”

Release last November (2019), “Easy Way” is the first release from Cox’s long-anticipated forthcoming seventh studio album, and the follow up to her 2008 LP, “The Promise.”

Back in December (2019), Cox released the holiday single, “Gimme Some Christmas.”

“‘Gimme Gimme Gimme Some Christmas’ is a sassy and slightly naughty song,” she states. “That’s what I love about it. I feel it has a classic and timeless feel that could become a season favorite.”