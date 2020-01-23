The Weeknd returns with an action-filled music video for the single, “Blinding Lights.” Serving as a sequel to his chart-topping hit “Heartless,” the cinematic clip brings you deeper into the superstars world of living on the edge.

The clip launches with an up close shot of the singer with a bloody face before flashing back to him stumbling through the Las Vegas streets as he relives his “Heartless” night out. The Canadian superstar is then seen racing through the streets of downtown L.A. in his drop-top Mercedes. During his night out, he dances wild in the streets while rocking a red blazer and smoking a cancer stick (cigarette). After dancing with a beautiful woman, the night ends with him being assaulted by two men, but he is somehow able to find humor in his tragedy.

“Blinding Lights” also appears in the Mercedes-Benz EQC campaign, for which The Weeknd serves as creative director.

Check out the visual below: