LION BABE is back with another cover!

This time around, the New York-based duo (comprised of singer/songwriter Jillian Hervey and producer Lucas Goodman) deliver a funky/house rendition of rapper Nelly’s classic hit, “Hot In Herre.” The record is one of the duo’s “favorite anthems [which] deserves a female reboot. Thankful for The Neptunes and Nelly for sparking the fire in us when we were both getting into music.”

LION BABE released their latest album, Cosmic Wind, in 2019. The project featured the singles “Western World,” which pulled inspiration from the Pet Shop Boys timeless song “West End Girls” and featured hip-hop legend Raekwon, “The Wave” featuring Leikeli47. The 15-track Cosmic Wind, which followed their 2016 critically acclaimed debut, Begin, is an introspective turn, highlighting the duo’s growth socially, physically, lyrically; musically!

Stream “Hot in Herre” below and here!