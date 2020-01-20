Soul/Funk group Summer Dennis & Rhymes unwraps a music video for “When It’s This Good,” a song from the band’s latest album, Second Summer. The feel-good single is sultry and boosts a throwback vibe while the visual is simple and classy.

Summer Dennis & Rhymes are based in Washington DC. Summer is a classically trained musician and vocalist while Rhymes’ music and performances have cross-over audience appeal and combine elements of rock, R&B, Latin, pop and reggae.

Watch the visual for “When It’s This Good” below:

