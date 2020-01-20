Roc Nation rising R&B/soul sensation Nicole Bus delivers the music video for “Rain,” a poignant, piano-driven track from her debut album, ‘Kairos.’ The Megan Gamez-directed visual was at the historic Bendix Diner in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ and co-stars actor Will Catlett (Charm City Kings, “Black Lightning,” “Love Is __”).

“I loved making this video,” says Bus. “In this life you don’t know what you got till it’s gone, and I feel this visual embodies the strength of that message.”

Will Catlett was intrigued by the project from the moment he heard the album title. Kairos is an ancient Greek word meaning a propitious moment for action, or signifying “the appointed time in the purpose of God.”

“When I saw that, it was like – alright, this a divine, appointed time,” Catlett recalls. “I had to get on a plane. It was done. It was part of the plan.”

Bus is slated to launch her first headlining tour on February 20th in Minneapolis at Turf Club. The Arise and Shine Tour will include shows at SOB’s in New York City (February 28) and The Roxy in Los Angeles (March 17). The trek will commence on March 18 in San Francisco at Brick + Mortar. See full itinerary below. Tickets are available HERE.

Nicole Bus – The Arise And Shine Tour

Thursday, February 20 Minneapolis @ Turf Club

Saturday, February 22 Chicago @ Beat Kitchen

Monday, February 24 Detroit @ Shelter

Wednesday, February 26 Cleveland @ House of Blues – Cambridge Room

Friday, February 28 NYC @ SOB’s

Saturday, February 29 Philadelphia @ Kung Fu Neck Tie

Sunday, March 1 Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Tuesday, March 3 Charlotte @ Neighborhood Theatre

Wednesday, March 4 Atlanta @ The Masquerade (Hell)

Thursday, March 5 Nashville @ High Watt

Thursday, March 6 Birmingham @ Zydeco

Monday, March 9 Dallas @ House of Blues – Cambridge Room

Tuesday, March 10 Houston @ House of Blues – Bronze Peacock

Friday, March 13 Denver @ Larimer Lounge

Sunday, March 15 Phoenix @ Valley Bar

Monday, March 16 San Diego @ House of Blues – Voodoo Room

Tuesday, March 17 Los Angeles @ The Roxy

Wednesday, March 18 San Francisco @ Brick + Mortar