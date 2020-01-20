North Philadelphia R&B artist and Interscope mew signee, Brianna Cash makes her way to mainstream with her debut single, “Numb,” featuring Tory Lanez. The record fuses a throwback sample with R&B, soul, and hip-hop, as the collaborators deliver their painful viewpoints of a relationship struggle.

The 27-year-old Brianna Cash was discovered by A-list producer Andrew “Pop” Wansel (Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj).

“Me and Brianna were already friends so us making music together happened organically,” states Pop. “Being in the studio with her is like being in detention with the homies; You’re supposed to be disciplined and getting your work done but it’s really 90 percent jokes and fuckery. After a few times of that I knew I had to sign her. When I first worked on this song in Philly with Kennedi Lykken, I knew it was special. Brianna coming into it made it even more personal and when we all heard her voice on it, we knew it was gonna be her single.”

Brianna previously worked with Lanez on his song “Question Is.”

Cash brings an uncompromising honesty to each piece of music she creates. “People go back to their [favorite artist’s] first album for everything,” she says. “I want my first album to be like, ‘Oh shit, she came out the gate with some fire. A REAL classic.’ Gotta set the bar for myself to do better.”

