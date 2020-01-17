Motown’s Rising Star, Malachiae, best-known for his singles “Thank Yo Momma,” “Minute Maid,” and “Swisher Sweet,” has reemerged on the R&B scene. The young talent, who signed to Motown early in his career with hopes of turning his singing hobby into a full-blown career, is preparing to take off like no other.

After a couple of years of honing his craft, and cultivating his fan base, Malachiae is back delivering the nostalgic new and sexy single, “Try To Love,” an ode to ’90s R&B. The music video was shot in Atlanta and directed by Malachi Lee. In the clep, the 24-year-old heartthrob is navigating young love as he apologizes and serenades his lady with his soaring falsetto.

“‘Try to Love’ represents giving love your all even when times get hard. It’s a song we all can relate to,” says Malachiae. “It captures a situation that most of us had to go through to get to the other side of love. With this video, I wanted to show the world that love isn’t easy but it’s always worth an honest try.”

Inspired by Lloyd, Bob Marley, and Ginuwine, who he opened for on tour, Malachiae started singing in church at 14 years old and has collaborated with Migos (“Thank Yo Momma”) and Lloyd (“I’m Down”). He also can be seen flexing his acting chops as the lead role in the movie Million Dollar Quartet.

Watch the “Try To Love” Music Video below:

