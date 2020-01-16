R&B vocal powerhouse Tiffany Evans returns with the music video for her latest single, “Merry Go Round.”

On the track, which follows last November’s “Switch Up,” Evans details the painful cycle of a relationship that has no future.

“‘Merry Go Round’ is a song about how a woman was once with a man and he left her. But she’s still allowing him to toy with her emotions because she’s in love with him and hasn’t let go of the toxicity. This song was inspired by one of my best friends who allowed me to sing about it,” states Evans about the track.

The music video was choreographed by Brandon Forrest, who has worked with everyone from Missy Elliott and Ashanti to Jacquees and Iggy Azalea.

“I had a lot of fun filming and co-directing this video,” adds Evans. “It’s a visual representation of my emotions running wild.”

Evans has been silently recording new music for an upcoming project that is slated to release in 2020. In addition to creating her own music, she also helped craft tracks for other acts. This year, she co-wrote “Like This” for season 3 of Fox’s hit show STAR.

“When I’m writing, I really have to be going through something to speak about it,” Evans told us previously. “It’s not that I can’t write without having to go through certain emotions, but if I’m writing something about me and my personal situation that I’m going to be singing to the world, I have to say that I’m pulling from deep within.”

