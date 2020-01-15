Repping Sacramento, California, teenage singer-songwriter Yelly has been building a formidable catalog for quite some time. Last year, the 18-year-old artist delivered her 5-track effort titled ‘Don’t Drown.’ The EP contained standout cuts like “Concrete” and “Broken,” which laminated her as a top tier songstress. At the top of the year, Yelly treats fans to her brand new “Bedroom Freestyle.”

The Zero-directed video takes place in a mellow forest, with a pianist in the background as she sings softly. It’s a live music video that finds the Sacramento-native touching on the ups and downs of relationships. “Bedroom Freestyle” arrives months removed from Yelly’s collaboration with MarMar Oso for “Feel The Same,” which recently garnered thousands of views.

“Baby, I want you by my side all night / Baby, you the one that be thinking ’bout, oh I,” Yelly harmonizes.

“Bedroom Freestyle” is available now via Free The Lost/Mar Mar Oso. Watch it now above and for more on Yelly, follow the rising star today on Instagram.