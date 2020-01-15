He calls himself the “King of R&B” and he really believes it!

R&B artist Jacquees has announced a brand new tour, which is called “The King of R&B.” The multi-platinum singer/songwriter will play venues coast-to-coast for two months, beginning Friday, January 17th, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. The much-anticipated headlining trek will visit major markets such as San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. For the finale, he hosts what promises to be an unforgettable hometown show in Atlanta, GA on Thursday, March 5th. He will be joined by TK Kravitz, Forte, FYB, Jacob Latimore, T Rell and DC Young Fly.

Jacquees closed out a banner 2019 with his first-ever holiday album, Christmas In Decatur. The project his second full-length R&B album, King of R&B—out now. It includes singles “Your Peace” featuring Lil Baby [22.8 million Spotify streams], “Verify” featuring Young Thug and Gunna [9.5 million Spotify streams], and “Risk It All” featuring Tory Lanez [3.3 million Spotify streams].

Be on the lookout for a whole lot more from Jacquees in 2020!

KING OF R&B TOUR DATES:

January 17th San Antonio, TX Aztec Theater

January 19th Dallas, TX House of Blues

January 20th Houston, TX House of Blues

January 23rd Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

January 24th San Francisco, CA The Masonic

January 25th San Diego, CA House of Blues

January 26th Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

January 27th Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

January 29th Seattle, WA The Moore

January 31st Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

February 1st Denver, CO Cervantes

February 4th Sioux Falls, SD Big’s Bar

February 5th Omaha, NE Sokol Hall

February 6th Minneapolis, MN Mercury Ballroom

February 8th Grand Rapids, MI Elevation

February 9th Chicago, IL House of Blues

February 10th Cleveland, OH House of Blues

February 11th Louisville KY Mercury Ballroom

February 12th Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Theater

February 14th Norfolk, VA The Norva

February 18th Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre

February 20th Boston, MA House of Blues

February 21st Washington, DC The Fillmore

February 22nd Rochester, NY Water Street Music Hall

February 23rd Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

February 24th Pittsburg, PA The Rex Theater

February 28th Fort Lauderdale, FL Revolution

March 1st Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

March 3rd Raleigh, NC The Ritz

March 5th Atlanta, GA Fox Theater