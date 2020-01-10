Popstar Normani connects with rapper Megan Thee Stallion on the bossy new single, “Diamonds.”

Making it clear that they love the bling, on the track, the collaborators deliver enticing lyrics and vocals about being independent. “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend,” sings Normani, while Hot Girl Meg declares, “Diamonds are my new boyfriend.”

In the accompanying music video, Normani and Megan entice viewers with their sexy ensembles and bootylicious bods. The clip also incorporates exclusive footage from Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

“Diamonds” is the first single from the groundbreaking ‘Birds of Prey’ soundtrack and the song makes history as the first song to interpolate and sample Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend.”

Birds of Prey: The Album arrives Feb. 7 featuring an all-female cast including Summer Walker, Halsey, Doja Cat, Saweetie, and more. The superhero movie, starring Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Rosie Perez, hits theaters the same day.

Meanwhile, both Megan and Normani are slated to release their debut albums this year!

