Alicia Keys shines a positive light on the “Underdog” on her brand new single. Penned with Ed Sheeran and co-produced with Johnny McDaid, on the track, Keys inspires and celebrates the many people who’ve been overlooked or “underestimated.”

“They say I would never make it but I was built to break the mold,” sings Keys. She later adds, “You’ll find out someday soon enough, you will rise up!”

“Some people may think of the word underdog as a negative word but I see it as a powerful word representing people who may be underestimated and yet still rise to the challenge and exceed expectations,” states Keys about her inspiration for the new song. “I love this song so much because it’s about real life and real people and our experiences. We’ve all been in a place in our lives where we’ve had to defy the odds. It’s never easy. One of my favorite lyrics in the song is, ‘They say I would never make it but I was built to break the mold.’ I don’t think there’s a person on the planet that hasn’t felt that way.”

In the accompanying music video, the multi-Grammy winner spotlights individuals (like hustlers, sons and single mothers) who were counted out.

“Underdog” follows Keys’ previously released singles “Time Machine” and the Miguel-assisted, “Show Me Love,” which earned her a record-extending 11th number 1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs airplay chart.

Keys’ much-anticipated seventh studio album, ALICIA, is scheduled to arrive this spring.