R. Kelly’s Chicago, Illinois apartment was on fire on Wednesday (Jan 8) after two of his girlfriends became entangled in a fight.

The incarcerated R&B singer’s ex, Azriel Clary, had stopped by Kelly’s Trump Tower home to collect her belongings when she was confronted by Joycelyn Savage, sparking an all-out brawl.

Clary had been documenting her visit on Instagram Live prior to the tussle, and she kept the camera rolling as the drama unfolded, during which she threatened to report Savage to authorities for having sex with her when she was a minor – the same crime for which Kelly is currently in custody.

During the live-streaming session, Clary also told viewers the Kelly had been “lying to you guys,” alleging he had convinced both her and Savage to lie to cops for him.

Chicago officers responding to a battery call found the two women attacking one another, and Clary was subsequently taken to a local hospital for evaluation, reports TMZ.

No details about her injuries have been released, but Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, has been quick to silence Clary’s claims of underage sex.

He tells TMZ, “I have a statement written by Azriel that she provided to me, voluntarily, after Robert was already in jail, that said she never had sex with him when she was under aged.”

Greenberg also criticized the “little cat fight” as a “staged” event – occurring on Kelly’s 53rd birthday – “to try and boost social media popularity.”

Kelly was arrested last year (19) on a 13-count federal indictment for sexual abuse in Chicago, while he is also facing a racketeering and sex trafficking trial in New York, where he is currently being held without bail.

He has pleaded not guilty to all allegations.